Kyle Whittingham Makes Feelings Clear on Son of Heisman Winner Michigan Legend With Fresh Update

Kyle Whittingham’s tenure at Michigan is quickly being defined by a legendary name, as his staff makes a priority push for the son of Heisman winner and program icon Charles Woodson. The Heisman winner has already spoken very highly of Whittingham.

Even though Whittingham was not there in Ann Arbor last fall, the Wolverines extended an offer to 2027 safety Charles Woodson Jr. This week, Michigan is taking the recruiting grind on the road to assure the three-star safety, Woodson Jr., that he is still a priority target.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill and safeties coach Tyler Stockton are flying to Orlando’s Lake Nona High to see the 5-11 defensive back, ranked No. 381 nationally and No. 36 among safeties.

“It’s Michigan,” Whittingham’s hot target said after his first visit. “It’s a big school, a big program. I haven’t really been to any other schools, so I can’t really say what it’s like compared to other schools. But, my first game day visit and everything, I like it up there a lot. That’s all I can really say.”

Last fall, Woodson got his first game-day glimpse of Michigan football. He hasn’t traveled much yet, but carries offers from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and others, with Miami recently checking in.

On3’s prediction gives Whittingham’s program a 99% chance to land him. This could be a major boost for the Wolverines, who want to keep the Woodson legacy alive.

The desire to keep the Woodson legacy alive is palpable, a legacy built when his father, the 1997 Heisman winner, dominated for the Wolverines, leading the team in interceptions for three straight seasons under College Football Hall of Fame coach Lloyd Carr. He finished his Michigan chapter with 30 career pass breakups, now fifth in school history.

“All I saw was a bunch of positive tweets and mentions about the coach,” Woodson told the Free Press about Whittingham. “That really made me excited about the hire.”

Even if Michigan succeeds in wooing the 2027 recruit, his fit within the Wolverines’ defensive scheme remains an open question. While his father transitioned from running back to Hall of Fame cornerback, Woodson Jr. is carving out his own identity at safety, a versatile defensive back. Sharing his dad’s 5’11” height, he’s currently developing a lean, athletic frame similar to the elder Woodson in his early days.

His development is evident on the stat sheet; after a solid 2024 season with 53 tackles, he exploded in 2025, ramping up his production to 73 tackles and 8 pass breakups, showcasing his growth into a fearless defender with the kind of run-stopping aggression the Big Ten demands.

As the quest to woo Woodson Jr. continues, Whittingham has more unfinished business in the 2027 class.

Kyle Whittingham is on a mission to flip an ACC recruit

The 6-foot-3.5, 310-pound defensive lineman, Amari Vickerson, from Houston (Tex.) Cy Ranch closed down the recruitment process by committing to the SMU Mustangs on January 18. But Whittingham’s staffer, defensive line coach Lou Esposito, still traveled to Cy Ranch High this week in an attempt to flip Vickerson’s commitment.

Whittingham’s aggressive recruiting strategy isn’t limited to Woodson. The staff is also making a strong push for other top talent, jumping into the mix for Rivals300 linebacker Ellis McGaskin just days after his decommitment from Notre Dame.

Moreover, the Wolverines are also heading to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to see four-star safety Gabe Jenkins at Imani Christian Academy. Meanwhile, Whittingham has already found his footing in Ann Arbor.

“You talk about a foundational coach that is built on toughness, winning, defense, and running the football,” said Joel Klatt. “That’s exactly what Michigan wants. I think he put together a really good staff.”

With a new staff in place, including defensive coordinator Jay Hill, Whittingham is reshaping the program’s future. Whether that future includes Charles Woodson Jr. continuing his family’s legacy in maize and blue remains the biggest question of this recruiting cycle.