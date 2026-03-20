Kyle Whittingham Addresses Michigan Future, Draws Comparisons to Bo Schembechler

Let’s face it, not many were pumped when Kyle Whittingham was chosen to be Michigan’s head coach. He had no ties to the region and was making an extremely risky jump from the Big 12 to one of the country’s most storied programs. Some aren’t confident that Whittingham is truly in for the long run. However, the now-Wolverines coach’s latest comments on Bo Schembechler might be his way of answering those doubts.

“I can tell you, it’s very similar to Coach Schembechler,” Whittingham told On3, of his coaching style. “I’ve always been a fan of his, growing up watching it very closely. I read the book, ‘Bo’s Lasting Lessons’ by John Bacon. So, I’ve really got a lot of what we do culturally and philosophies and beliefs are right in line with Coach Schembechler. There are far more similarities than differences.”

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Bo Schembechler came to Ann Arbor from the enemy camp of Ohio State; no one was a bigger outsider than he was. But it is he who shaped Michigan football’s identity. Schembechler is the reason Michigan football was back on the map after the days of Fielding Yost and Fritz Crisler. Apart from the successes he brought to the field, he also built the players who made the culture of the program.

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Former players regarded the late coach as someone who was a bit of everything. Players were put through a tough grind at practice, which pushed them to bring those results on the field. At times, Schembechler’s intensity got “frightening,” former UM athletic director and team captain Dave Brandon said. But at the same time, he used to come up to players and appreciate them for their hard work, Brandon said.

“You’d realize, geez, we’re really lucky. We’re out here playing for a legend.”

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Michigan got one thing right in hiring Kyle Whittingham. He is known for his old-school nature, running Utah for more than two decades at that point. The program’s experiments with the modern in Sherrone Moore failed miserably, prompting them to find someone who understood how to establish a culture. Whittingham knew how to do that.

“There is a clear, concise message every single day of what the expectations are,” running backs coach Tony Alford told Michigan at The Voice of College Football. “And you’re not going to negotiate on what those expectations are… If you’re not sure, ask. And you’ll be quickly told.”

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Whittingham comes from two coaching schools. In Utah, under coach Ron McBride, he learnt to be a player’s coach. Utah players have said that they could easily strike up a conversation with him whenever they wanted, about anything. And on the other hand, his hard-nosed, no-nonsense attitude comes from Urban Meyer, who took over after McBride. Bringing the two together, Kyle Whittingham’s coaching approach sure looks a lot like Bo Schembechler’s. Both of them want to develop the Wolverines into all-around human beings, along with being great in football.

Michigan needs a reset on all fronts in the Kyle Whittingham era. He not only has to instill a spark in the team, but also has to rebuild the program’s culture. Walking past the ‘Those Who Stay Will Be Champions’ and ‘The Team, The Team, The Team’ signage in Schembechler Hall, Whittingham only needs to fall back on the similarities he shares with the late coach to soldier ahead.

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How long is Kyle Whittingham going to stay in Michigan?

When Schembechler took the Michigan job, he was 40 years old, capable of building the Wolverines from scratch. He continued to mold the program his way over the next 20 years. However, many believe that would not be possible for Whittingham. At 66, this is likely Whittingham’s calculated final chapter. On3’s Ari Wasserman offered a logical take on how long the Whittingham era could last.

“He doesn’t have to be the coach that turns into the next Bo Schembechler,” the analyst said. “But what he does need to do is he has to be the coach that stabilizes the program, makes them consistent, so when and if he hangs it up in four or five years, the next person in line is ready to continue on the right path.”

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On Kyle Whittingham’s to-do list, there is a Big Ten conference title, a fight for the playoffs, and winning the Natty. Maybe during his tenure, Michigan football will find itself back on steady ground. But since the program has become known for scandals rather than football, doubts will begin looming once again when Whittingham finally departs from Ann Arbor. Will the coach be able to hand over a stable Michigan when that happens?