Kyle Whittingham Sparks Unexpected Utah Problem as Devon Dampier Faces Skepticism

No one expected Kyle Whittingham to be in this position—not after the type of run Utah’s had the past decade. For a coach known for consistency, grit, and quietly building a powerhouse in Salt Lake City, the noise this offseason feels downright strange. The Utes were supposed to arrive in the Big 12 like kings kicking in the doors. Instead? They got punched in the teeth. Now, people are asking hard questions. About Whittingham, about the offensive ceiling, and whether Devin Dampier’s really the guy to lead them to a Big 12 title.

What’s shocking is just how fast the bottom fell out. Utah was low-key favorite to win the Big 12 last season. In 2024, Utah was cruising. A 4–0 start. A 49–0 thrashing of Southern Utah. Cam Rising looked locked in. The defense? Nasty. But then the wheels came off. Rising went down. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s playbook turned into a maze. And just like that, Utah face-planted into a 5–7 finish, missing a bowl for the first time in a decade. It was embarrassing. It was confusing. Very un-Utah. So what did Whittingham do? He wiped the slate clean. Ludwig was out. Enter Jason Beck, fresh from New Mexico. And with him came Devon Dampier, a quarterback that lit up the Mountain West but now walks into the Big 12 spotlight with a huge question mark over his head.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Especially not Utah insiders Christian Esparza and Alex Napoles, who recently got real about this on the ‘KSL Sports’ podcast on July 17th. “I’m not ready to talk myself into Utah football winning the Big 12,” Esparza admitted. “That’s great for us. That’s great for our jobs…That’s great for Kyle Whittingham. But I just—I don’t know where this is coming from.” Esparza isn’t questioning Whittingham’s legacy—far from it. What he’s side-eyeing is the logic. Because the hype seems to hinge less on Utah’s offense improving and more on Whittingham’s past magic.

And that’s dangerous.

Let’s talk Dampier. On paper? Devon’s diabolically explosive. Rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. Nearly 3,000 total yards. First-team All-Mountain West. You’d think those numbers would make him an automatic Big 12 title-run upgrade. But Esparza doesn’t see it: “I don’t think Devin Dampier is going to be the best quarterback in the Big 12..And I would argue that you probably need that if you’re going to win the conference.” They threw out names like Sam Leavitt, Sawyer Robertson, maybe even Rocco Becht—guys they consider a tier above. And while Esparza gives Dampier credit, calling him capable of leading one of Utah’s better offenses in recent memory, he’s also quick to note: “The bar isn’t high.”

Thing is, Utah’s not just banking on Dampier. They’re betting the house.

Whittingham didn’t just bring in a new QB. He overhauled the entire offense. Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, and Tanoa Togiai form what Phil Steele called the best O-line in the Big 12. Ryan Davis, Dampier’s top target at New Mexico, is here too. Add Wayshawn Parker from Wazzu, a back who averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and tight end Dallen Bentley, a red zone menace—and you’ve got a unit built to smash mouths and stretch defenses. It’s a roster that seems tailor-made for redemption.

But again, the leap from Mountain West to Big 12 is steep. And the Utah offense last year? Straight-up ugly. Ranked 102nd in scoring. 115th in total offense. Couldn’t hit a big play if you spotted them 20 yards.

Can Utah Utes and Kyle Whittingham win the Big 12 with Devin Dampier?

If there’s one thing that’s keeping Utah’s name alive in the Big 12 title race, it’s the defense. And man, it’s a killer. Even during last year’s collapse, Utah allowed the third-fewest points per game in the conference. They were 2nd in the country in first downs allowed. 3rd in third-down defense. And they did all this while playing musical chairs at quarterback. That’s not just resilience—that’s identity. And now they bring back 17 starters. Logan Fano is back terrorizing QBs. Levani Damuni, who missed all of last season, returns as the anchor. They added JC Hart from LSU and Dilan Battle from Auburn. This isn’t a defense—it’s a nightmare dressed in red.

That’s why some betting markets are still riding the wave. FanDuel’s got Utah at +600 to win the Big 12, tied for second-best odds. BetMGM’s more cautious, setting the win total at 7.5. But it’s telling that the FanDuel line leans toward the over at -138. Vegas sees the bounce-back potential. Heartland College Sports? Predicts 8–4. That’s not championship hype—but it’s far from last year’s 5–7 mess. It tells you this team’s a healthy QB and a few deep balls away from being right back in the mix.

Utah’s 2025 slate isn’t full of landmines, but it’s no picnic either. Trips to Texas Tech, Kansas State, and West Virginia (rainy, muddy, two time zones away—yikes). Baylor on the road. Kansas in November. It’s a meat grinder. And that’s assuming the new offense gels fast and Dampier doesn’t need a few games to find his rhythm. This isn’t the Mountain West anymore. There’s no room for warmups.

And then there’s the Whittingham factor. The man’s pushing 66, and you know he’s thinking about the next move. Morgan Scalley is the heir apparent. The defense is still his baby. But right now? This is Kyle’s rodeo. And he’s rolling the dice big-time on a guy most of the Big 12 hasn’t even seen play live. It’s gutsy. It’s risky. And if it works? It’s one hell of a parting gift.

Because let’s be real: this might be the last ride. Cam Rising is gone. Isaac Wilson is still learning. The offense is new. The expectations are weird. But that’s exactly the kind of chaos Whittingham has thrived in. And maybe, Devin Dampier is the type of QB that doesn’t need to be the best in the Big 12—just the most dangerous one in the right moments.