Kyle Whittingham Updates on QB2 Battle as Devon Dampier Learns Tough Utah Fate

You know that moment in a movie when the main character’s locked in for the lead role, but the real drama’s happening behind the curtain? Yeah, welcome to Utah football camp. Devon Dampier is QB1—no suspense there—but while he’s out there aura farming with that New Mexico highlight reel, the real knife fight’s happening in the QB2 alley. And Kyle Whittingham‘s not spilling all the tea just yet.

The Utes wrapped their first fall scrimmage with the backup quarterback race still hotter. Kyle Whittingham isn’t naming names yet, but he admitted both Isaac Wilson and Byrd Ficklin came to play. “It’s a really good thing in the scrimmage. That’s an ongoing process. The competition continues, and right now, I would say that’s going to continue at least through the next scrimmage, and the final scrimmage, which will be on Friday. We gotta make that decision shortly.” Whittingham said. Translation? Nobody’s pulling ahead just yet, and the decision’s circling the block until at least the next scrimmage—probably the last one on Friday. Clock’s ticking, though.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the breakdown: Isaac Wilson—seasoned, battle-tested, been around the Utah playbook long enough to know where the bodies are buried. Started seven games last year when Cam Rising went down, threw for 1,150 yards with 10 touchdowns… and 11 interceptions. Those turnovers? Yeah, not cute. Still, experience matters, and Whittingham hinted that Wilson’s veteran status could be the safety net. Then there’s the shiny new toy: true freshman Byrd Ficklin. No college snaps yet, but the kid’s been turning heads in camp.

AD

Whittingham likes his how he carries himself through all weather—“Byrd is a guy that is very mature. Doesn’t seem to finish when his numbers called, when he gets his opportunities, and so whichever emerges as the guy. We’ll have confidence in the way we go.” That poise has the coaches whispering he might leapfrog Wilson before the season even starts.

But here’s the elephant in the room—if Dampier goes down (and nobody’s wishing that), Utah cannot afford a 2024 sequel. The Utes entered the Big 12 as title favorites, went 4-0, then nosedived to 5-7 after QB chaos. Having a backup ready isn’t just smart, it’s survival. The QB2 decision is a tightrope walk. Go with the steady, mistake-prone vet, or roll the dice on the untested freshman with upside? Whittingham says whichever way they lean, he’ll have faith in the guy. Sure, coach. But every Utah fan knows QB2 could make or break this season if things get messy under center.

For now, the curtain stays closed. Friday’s scrimmage might give us our answer, but Whittingham loves a good suspense play. And in Utah this summer, QB2 is the juiciest subplot on the board. While QB2’s in limbo, QB1’s been busy stacking preseason bling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Side-eyeing Devon Dampier?

Devon Dampier’s already the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year, on the Maxwell Award watch list, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy list, and just snagged a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. Not bad for a guy who just transferred from New Mexico. But the hype train’s loud, and some folks are asking—can he actually deliver in Salt Lake?

Ruffino didn’t sugarcoat it: “Don’t come and say, ‘Well, we found a quarterback,’ when you don’t know if he’s gonna be turned on the phone at Utah, either to his defense.” Translation: Slow your roll, folks. Joe DeLeone countered, pointing out Dampier’s upgraded O-line and weapons—“far better” than what he had at New Mexico. In theory, that should help clean up the stat sheet.

But Ruffino clapped back hard: “Offensive line has nothing to do with you throwing it into quadruple coverage against five teams.” Harsh? Maybe. Wrong? Well, Dampier’s 12 passing touchdowns last year came with enough head-scratching throws to keep highlight reels interesting for all the wrong reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe wasn’t done. He argued that without constant pressure on his face, Dampier’s game could evolve fast. Ruffino, unmoved: “The number one rule of being a quarterback has [to be] not turning the ball over.” And here’s the thing—if Dampier cleans up those mistakes, Utah’s offense could be lethal. If he doesn’t? Well, let’s just say QB2’s gonna be a household name sooner than expected.

With UCLA looming on August 30, the clock’s ticking. Dampier’s got less than three weeks to prove he’s more than just preseason hype. In the meantime, Utah’s fans will keep one eye on the QB1 show… and the other firmly on that QB2 battle in the shadows.