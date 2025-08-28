Kyle Whittingham Warned of Devon Dampier Concern as He Announces Injury Updates For UCLA

Nearly 9 months removed from what Kyle Whittingham describes as a “disappointing” season for the Utah Utes, they are set to take the field once again for the 2025 college football regular season. But doubts and questions are already being raised about the Utes’ QB1, Devon Dampier. Although he’s received a lot of praise for his ability, even been called a “smaller version of John Mateer”, the one major flaw in his game could have huge consequences on his performances.

On their show, Utah–UCLA preview, analyst Joe DeLeone tried to frame Devon Dampier as a breakout player despite the baggage, despite the ‘one flaw’ in his game. “I really think Devon Dampier is going to open some eyes in college football this year. He is like John Mateer light quite literally. He’s the small version of John Mateer. Great athlete. Comes in with his offensive coordinator from New Mexico. A little bit turnover prone, but he can really run. I have a lot of faith in this Utah team. I think that they’re going to win.” The optimism was clear — Utah’s system, when running on rhythm, has long thrived on dual-threat QBs who can stress defenses with tempo and ground production.

But Blake Ruffino pushed back hard on that label of “a little” turnover prone. “He ain’t a little turnover prone. He’s been turnover prone. However, Devon Dampier had 19 rushing touchdowns last year and he was electric. He is electric. What does Utah want to do?” Run the football and play good defensively. “You talked about Dampier and listen, there is a concern for me because I think the last two years with the quarterback position at Utah, it’s just been atrocious. The turnovers have been way too much. You try to bring back Cam Rising, he can’t go. And we talked about that a lot last offseason.” Ruffino’s words hang heavy because they nail Utah’s two-year dilemma: explosive talent consistently undone by costly mistakes.

via Imago Utah Utes spring football practice at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

Now the Rose Bowl looms, and Utah couldn’t have asked for a more dramatic stage to open 2025. A first Saturday night clash against UCLA, under the same “Pac-12-after-dark” lights that so often delivered chaos, feels like destiny. This time it’s Devon Dampier against Nico Iamaleava. Both arrive with tantalizing potential, and both enter with question marks that could swing the season. For Utah their injury-riddled 2024 — 4 different starter QBs, a finish outside the top 100 in scoring offense — was as disjointed as Whittingham’s tenure has ever seen. For UCLA, it’s the challenge of fitting Nico’s big arm into a system still rebuilding its foundation. This won’t just be about big plays, it’ll be about which QB avoids the back-breaking error.

The efficiency models tilt Utah’s way, if only slightly. Bill Connelly’s SP+ gave the Utes a 62% chance of winning, projecting a 26–22 final margin. Utah entered the preseason at No. 25 in those rankings, with UCLA at No. 50 — a gap that reflects Utah’s stronger defensive profile and returning offensive line, even as QB play remains the elephant in the room. The projection says Utah wins ugly, grinding possessions and leaning on Dampier’s legs while the defense controls tempo. It’s exactly the identity Whittingham has leaned on for nearly two decades.

No model accounts for the human side of momentum. Dampier’s 19 rushing scores last fall are proof of what he can be: electric, dangerous, impossible to corral when he’s decisive. While Dampier is primed to start as QB1, HC Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media and left them guessing with his answers.

Kyle Whittingham playing it close to the Vest

The chess game doesn’t just happen on the field. It begins in the week leading up to kickoff, and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham knows exactly how to play it. Thanks to the Big 12’s new rule regarding availability reports, Whittingham wasn’t required to reveal much about his roster before Saturday’s season opener. The Utes even skipped releasing an official depth chart for Week 1, leaving fans and opponents alike to do some guessing.

When pressed for clarity during his Tuesday media session, Whittingham didn’t give much away—but he gave just enough to keep people talking. “Pretty good,” Whittingham said when asked about the team’s overall health. “We’re not 100%, as nobody is in the country I would imagine. Nothing that is long-term for any of the starters or the guys who get significant playing time, so I think we’re in better shape than most teams.”

That’s about as close to a smile behind the curtain as Utah’s head coach gets. He admitted, though, that “we’ll still be missing out most likely a guy or two.” No names. No timelines. Just enough breadcrumbs to let everyone know the Utes’ starters are intact, but some pieces on the depth chart may not make the Rose Bowl debut.