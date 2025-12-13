Kyle Whittingham’s True Intentions Confirmed After Stepping Down From Utah HC Role After 21 Seasons

In a season dominated by firings and hot seats, one college football coach chose his own exit. After 21 seasons in the big chair, Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham stepped away. But Whittingham fans don’t need to pen a farewell note just yet. That’s because he is not hanging up the coaching boots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Whittingham is not retiring, and could seek other coaching opportunities, a source tells @TheAthletic,” reported The Athletic analyst Stewart Mandel on December 12. “He went 177-88, with three conference championships, two Rose Bowls and an undefeated season in 2008.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham is the man who redefined the Utah program. Will his successor be able to do justice?

This is a developing story…