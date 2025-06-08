Kyren Lacy’s Mother Confirms Robbery News, Hours Before Son’s Eventual Tragic Death

Have you ever felt like the universe just won’t let a man breathe? Sometimes, the hits just keep coming, knocking you down before you even get up. That’s what Kyren Lacy’s story feels like—an avalanche of pain, controversy, and heartbreak. And just when we thought we knew everything about what happened to the former LSU standout, his mother dropped an update on Instagram that brought a brand-new layer of grief and mystery to the table.

On June 7th, nearly two months after Kyren Lacy’s death, his mother, Kandance Faye, went public with something that should’ve never been a post. She revealed that her son’s chain—one he cherished—was stolen out of his car either the night of his death or in the days that followed.

“Kyren’s chain was stolen out of his car either the night of the accident or the days following,” she wrote. She’s now working closely with Houston police to recover it, pleading, “If you see anyone with this chain on please report it as soon as possible! If you have it, you can mail it to P.O.Box 205 Thibodaux LA 70302 or contact myself!”

Now let’s rewind the clock. Lacy, 24, died by suicide on April 12th, just months after declaring for the NFL Draft. The whole football world was watching. Scouts had him pegged as a mid-round sleeper. He’d just balled out with nine touchdowns in 2024 and was fresh off earning second-team All-SEC honors. But behind that breakout season was a storm building—one that few saw coming.

Back in December 2024, Lacy allegedly fled a high-speed accident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall. Police say he later turned himself in. He was released on bond in January, facing charges including negligent homicide. Still, he pressed forward. He kept training. He kept believing. But in April, just days before a scheduled grand jury hearing, something snapped.

Reports say Lacy fired a gun into the ground after an argument and took off during a police pursuit. When cops found his car after a crash in Houston, it was already too late. And now, the stolen chain. A final blow to a grieving mother, still fighting to preserve her son’s memory. It wasn’t just jewelry—it was something personal, sentimental.

After his death, Kandance Faye Washington (Lacy’s mother) took to Facebook and poured her soul out. “There are no words to fully express the pain our family is feeling right now,” she wrote. She thanked supporters, shared funeral details, and posted a GoFundMe link to help honor his memory. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers. We feel the love, and we need it now more than ever.”

Kyren Lacy beyond the field

Lacy’s death didn’t just rattle LSU fans—it cracked open a bigger, far more painful conversation: the silent epidemic of suicide. Let’s be real. Kyren Lacy wasn’t your average athlete. He was a 6’2” wide receiver with glue hands, a serious red-zone threat, and a smile that could warm a sideline. He loved Buffalo Wild Wings and lemonade—real southern soul stuff. But beneath that image was a man quietly buckling under pressure. Pressure to make it. Pressure to fix everything. And pressure to never crack.

He was buried on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yeah. That draft day that should’ve changed his life forever. That’s the day they laid him to rest. Podcasts, Instagram threads, even Reddit—it was all lit up with ‘what really happened?’ The truth is, it’s rarely one thing. As Janelle R. Goodwill, a mental health expert who’s studied Black suicide for a decade, put it, “People aren’t experiencing just one thing in a vacuum.”

In Lacy’s case, it was a perfect storm: the December car crash, legal trouble, pressure of going pro, and maybe the crushing guilt of not being able to change it all. And when he looked around, maybe he didn’t see a way out. There’s also the gun factor. In 2023, 55% of all suicides involved a firearm. Mix that with the impulsivity that comes with being 24, plus emotional isolation? That’s a dangerous cocktail.

Kyren Lacy wanted the NFL bag not for clout, but to take care of his people. He said it. Friends said he talked about that dream all the time. That’s what made his death even more gutting. Jayden Daniels, his former LSU quarterback, was even ready to call and congratulate him on draft day—just like Kyren did for him last year. That call never came….