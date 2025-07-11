Lance Leipold Announces Stance on Jalon Daniels’ Twin Weapons After $448M Kansas Update

No Devin Neal. No panic. The Kansas Jayhawks are not worried about their star running back leaving for the NFL. Head Coach Lance Leipold is ready for what comes next. And with Jalon Daniels returning at the helm for one last swan song, Leipold has just revealed the two running backs tasked with keeping the engine running.

During the Big 12 Media Days event, Coach Leipold was asked about how he will fill the gap left by his superstar running back from last year. He initially joked around about how he could try getting Devin Neal to return from the NFL. “I think everybody has a waiver on something. Maybe we could find one more, right?” But the veteran head coach quickly moved on to address how the new running backs, Leshon Williams and Daniel Hishaw Jr., are ready to take over.

“But I’m excited about Daniel Hishaw Jr. He’s been in our program for a few years, and he’s been a highly productive player. He’s battled some injuries, but he’s had a great off season.” Leipold said in an interview with BYUTV Sports Nation. “Leshon Williams is a transfer running back from Iowa. Led the Hawkeyes in rushing two years ago. We think we have two backs that are very capable of being very productive for us,” he added.

via Getty LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 28: Kansas Jayhawks long snapper Luke Hosford (60) celebrates with running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) after his 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This productivity is crucial as Jalon Daniels returns for a final year behind center. After two years of battling injuries, Daniels finally stayed healthy in 2024, starting all 12 games, but consistency remained elusive. He finished the season with 2,454 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding 439 yards and six scores on the ground. While the availability was a welcome shift, the erratic play often left Kansas leaning heavily on Devin Neal to steady the offense. Now, with Neal off to the NFL, that safety valve is gone, and the pressure falls squarely on Williams and Hishaw Jr.

The roster is not the only thing that Coach Leipold is excited about for the future. After playing the 2024 season in backup stadiums, the Jayhawks are finally ready to welcome their new home arena to the rest of the world.

Kansas’ historic stadium enters new era

After over a century of echoing college football’s highs and heartbreaks, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is finally getting a massive upgrade. With $488 million allocated for sweeping renovations, Kansas is not just renovating a stadium; it’s redefining the team’s football future.

According to KU Athletics, the transformation includes a complete overhaul of seating, highlighted by premium sideline suites, enhanced chairback seating, and improved accessibility. Fans can also expect upgraded video boards, expanded concourse space, and modernized player facilities.

“Sightlines are going to be great. It’s going to have a nice steep feel, hopefully hold noise in there really well. Our premium seating is, from what I’ve been hearing, is top notch,” Leipold commented with optimism. Fans can now enjoy a dramatically improved game day experience with options such as premium club zones and field-level suites. A massive new video board, positioned closer to the field, ensures replays and live action are crystal clear from every angle. The new stadium is set to open in time for the upcoming season.

For Kansas, 2025 isn’t just about replacing stars like Devin Neal; it’s about showing the world that the program is built to last. With Jalon Daniels leading a retooled offense and Booth Stadium rising brick by brick into a new era, the message is clear. This team is aiming higher than ever. As Leipold leans on veteran backs and modern infrastructure, the Jayhawks are no longer content with moral victories, they’re building for dominance, both on and off the field.