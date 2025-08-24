Lance Leipold Provides Timeline Update on Dean Miller as He Clears Feelings on Jalon Daniels

Lawrence was rocking Saturday night, and not just because the improved David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium was sold out. The Jayhawks walked into their fresh digs and flat-out embarrassed Fresno State 31–7 in front of 41,525 screaming fans. But while the score tells you Kansas had its way, the real juice came afterward, when head coach Lance Leipold sat down, cleared his throat, and got real about his star quarterback Jalon Daniels. He then slid in a crucial update on one very-missed piece of his defense, Dean Miller.

Jalon Daniels was on some type of superstar streak. The year 6 QB went 18-for-20 passing, carving up Fresno State with 3 touchdown passes, 0 turnovers, and a completion percentage that had folks eat their preseason words: 90%. He even added 47 rushing yards, looking like Lamar Jackson in the open field.

Leipold didn’t hold back when asked about his QB: “I thought (Jalon Daniels) had great leadership. He was in command. He didn’t get rattled…He made people miss and still made throws.. He was solid in the run game when we needed him to do some things, but I thought his accuracy was very good. Just everything you wanted in that. You’ve seen the play line. He just seemed really confident in what was going on. That’s what you need out of an experienced quarterback, and he gave us that tonight.” In other words, Daniels was more than steady for this opener.

Kansas lit up the scoreboard early, scoring on four of their first six drives. Daniels got cozy with Cam Pickett, who turned into his go-to weapon. Pickett snagged six passes for 77 yards and 2 scores, including the opening-drive 21-yard touchdown that lit the fuse. By the time Fresno realized what was happening, they were already drowning. Leshon Williams joined the party on the ground, slicing through for 57 yards and a score on just 6 carries. Kansas piled up 207 rushing yards as a team. Balance was there on both ends.

While Daniels was busy torching the Bulldogs, the Jayhawks’ defense came out with an energy that made Fresno look like they missed the flight. Kansas forced three turnovers. Two picks and a fumble recovery, and straight-up smothered Fresno’s ground game, holding them to 37 yards rushing on 26 carries.

Quarterback E.J. Warner tried to throw his way out, finishing with 179 yards. But those 2 interceptions were fatal. The Bulldogs only found the end zone once, a short Elijah Gilliam run in the first quarter, before the Jayhawks slammed the door and tossed the keys. The environment? Electric. Kansas hadn’t had an opening-night like this in forever, and Leipold’s guys made sure to give the crowd what they came for.

Kansas fans know the feeling: hope tempered by years of heartbreak. But Saturday night felt different. With Daniels cooking, the defense suffocating, and Leipold’s calm-but-confident vibe, the Jayhawks look dominant. But there is only one unchecked box: Dean Miller.

Leipold gives an update on Dean Miller

The preseason All-Big 12 defensive lineman was nowhere to be found in uniform Saturday night, and his absence had people asking questions. Leipold finally offered clarity: “He’s making progress. We think he’s got a good chance to be out there Friday night, but it’s kind of wait and see. Hopefully we can get a few others back as well. I saw a lot of guys walking out of the tunnel with just a jersey on more to my liking at this time of the year.” Translation? They need him, but they won’t rush him.

Miller’s 2024 resume speaks volumes: 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and the kind of havoc-wreaking presence that tilts offensive game plans. Without him, Kansas’ front seven still balled out against Fresno, collapsing the run game and bullying Warner into mistakes. But make no mistake, having Miller back would take this defense over the top.

Miller’s absence was glaring for those who know what he brings, but the Jayhawks’ front seven made sure folks didn’t panic. Fresno’s 1.4 yards per carry? That’s not a typo. The unit stuffed run lanes, blew up blocking schemes, and had Warner looking like he was running a fire drill in the backfield. Bangally Kamara even snatched a fumble, while Austin Booker and Jereme Robinson camped in Fresno’s backfield. It wasn’t perfect, but it was menacing.

Leipold’s words about Miller were measured, but you could sense the optimism. Getting him back means more than just another pass rusher. It means stability for a defense that just proved it can choke out a run game even without its biggest hammer. With Wagner up next, Kansas isn’t desperate. But you better believe Leipold wants Miller 100% when the Big 12 gauntlet starts.