Lane Kiffin Calls Out ESPN Over Ole Miss Snub Following Clap Back to Oklahoma

Just another day, another Lane Kiffin dub. The No. 8-ranked Ole Miss Rebels just put the SEC world on notice. Kiffin’s Rebels rolled into Norman and crushed the playoff hopes of the Oklahoma Sooners, forcing ESPN analysts to eat their words.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After blowing a big lead against Georgia last week, Ole Miss showed serious guts on Saturday, knocking off Oklahoma 34–26 in a massive road game. However, not everyone was on Team Lane heading into the matchup, especially the ESPN crew.

Leading up to the game, many analysts, including Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow on SEC Nation, picked Oklahoma to win, effectively snubbing the Rebels. All four analysts from SEC Nation expected Brent Venables’ Sooners to get the job done. Fast forward four hours, and they couldn’t have been more wrong. Lane Kiffin, as salty as ever, called them out in classic Kiffin fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On October 26, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hopped onto X right after the game and called out Tim Tebow and Laura Rutledge with a curious emoji and screenshot of their prediction: “@TimTebow@LauraRutledge.” Make no mistake, this wasn’t an easy win by any means—the No. 8 Rebels overcame a third-quarter meltdown to take down the Sooners.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ole Miss started hot, especially in the first half against so-called one of the best defenses in the country. Trinidad Chambliss was on the money as usual, throwing for 315 yards and a touchdown while also making plays with his legs for 54-ish yards. This has to be his fourth or fifth 300+ game of the season. Props also go to Kewan Lacy, who rushed for two touchdowns.

The game got close in the third quarter when Oklahoma came back to take a 26–25 lead. But the Rebels stayed cool. Chambliss led a 75-yard touchdown drive to Trace Bruckler. Ole Miss’ defense made big plays too, like causing a fumble on a punt that led to a field goal to win the game. And that wasn’t even all the big moments.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lane Kiffin clapped back at the Sooners

During the game, things kind of got personal between Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and Sooners defensive lineman David Stone. Apparently, Stone was chirping at Kiffin throughout the whole time on the field. He was acting super confident, probably because his team was favored and their defense was supposed to be one of the best in the country. It was just one of those heated, back-and-forth things that happen in a big-time college football game. But the tables turned as Ole Miss fought their way to a win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the final whistle, Kiffin got the last word and the last laugh. A camera caught him walking up to Stone and dropping a casual, but savage, line: “You’re a little quieter now than before.” It was a typical classic Kiffin stray. One thing about Lane Kiffin, he always finds himself on the right side of a feud or a troll. That little moment blew up on social media, for sure.



Kiffin later spilled the beans about the whole thing in a post-game chat. He later confirmed that Stone had been yelling at him all game, basically guaranteeing that the Ole Miss offense wouldn’t be able to score on them. So, Kiffin’s little comment to Stone was his way of getting the final say. The Rebels are now 7-1, gunning for the playoff debut.