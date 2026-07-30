Lane Kiffin Can’t Resist Ole Miss, Tennessee Joke After Receiving Special LSU Honor

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin had the crowd in stitches at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club luncheon. Taking the stage at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium, Kiffin completely leaned into his reputation as college football’s ultimate traveling villain. The room was packed with local boosters who, less than a year ago, would have gladly told him where to shove it while he was still coaching rivals Ole Miss.

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Before Kiffin even spoke, the club handed him a highly unusual and hilarious gift, a customized “peace pole” that notably came with wheels attached. Knowing that Kiffin has a habit of packing up and switching jobs quickly, the idea was in the right place. Kiffin immediately got the joke and didn’t hesitate to play along.

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“So, a couple things that were sitting there. First off, I appreciate the ‘Peace pole’. It has wheels. So, do you think I can take that to Oxford and Knoxville?” Kiffin laughed to the crowd at Baton Rouge’s Rotary Club.

The jab at Oxford was an instant hit for the local LSU crowd. Kiffin famously abandoned Ole Miss to accept the LSU job, causing big-time friction and ruckus between the fanbases. The rivalry is already at a boiling point after Ole Miss filed a lawsuit against two of Kiffin’s players who used the transfer portal to follow him down to Baton Rouge.

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Mentioning Knoxville brought back memories of Kiffin’s wildest career exit. He coached Tennessee for just one single season in 2009 before abruptly leaving them in the middle of the night for USC. Volunteers fans dislike him so passionately that they literally threw golf balls, even a mustard bottle, at him when he returned to their stadium years later.

That said, there were some other pretty entertaining exchanges.

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The club’s newly elected president, Susan East Nelson, set the casual mood right from the start. She publicly admitted to the crowd that she grew up in a strict family where cursing was banned except for the week LSU played Ole Miss. She then told Kiffin point-blank that she was thrilled he left the Rebels; otherwise she would have been legally obligated to tell him off.

Kiffin understood the assignment and struck back at her with lighthearted trolling. And when the host presented him with an old LSU football calendar from 1977, the year that ended with a pretty average trip to the Sun Bowl, Kiffin cracked everyone up by joking, “Something’s changed about what’s a great season around here.”

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By the time the lunch wrapped up, Kiffin had the corporate sponsors and big-money boosters completely in his corner just a week before fall camp officially kicks off. He touched on serious topics too, like the “Wild West” of skyrocketing NIL money and unlimited transfers, stressing that he’s keeping his team focused on old-school accountability.

As Kiffin walked off the stage to a huge round of applause, he left the LSU faithful feeling incredibly good about the future. Holding onto his new rolling peace pole, Kiffin smiled and wrapped it up perfectly: “It’s going to be a peaceful year.”

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Even though Kiffin’s known for his starkly witty troll personality, this is the freest and most at-home Lane Kiffin has ever felt on a college campus. Safe to say, the Tigers’ PR might need to work overtime once the season starts rolling!