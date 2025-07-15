Lane Kiffin Clears the Air on Hugh Freeze Golf Dig After Auburn Recruiting Controversy

The SEC isn’t a church. There’s no forgiveness without receipts—and even then, fans want a baptism by wins, not excuses. So when Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze posted a pic cheesing with a golf trophy while his recruiting class free-fell to the SEC cellar, eyebrows flew higher than a Cam Newton’s 2010 SEC championship Hail Mary. And if that wasn’t enough smoke, Lane Kiffin, always lurking on social, tossed gas on the fire. But now? Kiffin’s stepping up to clear the air.

It all started with one innocent-looking post. Freeze was out there in May, swinging clubs and soaking up sunshine, while Auburn’s recruiting for the 2026 class dipped to No. 86 nationally—dead last in the SEC. Fans went ballistic. Message boards lit up like it was Iron Bowl Eve. Into the chaos strolled Lane Kiffin, who caught that golf post and quote-tweeted it: “Great job Coach!! Game is on.” If that wasn’t cheeky enough, he followed up with two fishing posts tagging Freeze. Classic Kiffin. But it didn’t end there.

Fast forward to SEC Media Days. Kiffin faced the mic and got grilled about the trolling. Was it personal? A jab at Freeze? Nah, he says. It was just payback for a years-old bass fishing flex. “I like Coach Freeze,” Kiffin said. “A few years back, he sent me a pic of a little two-pound bass. Ever since then, I post my bigger fish just to mess with him.” Then, with a grin, he snuck in another jab: “That had nothing to do with his golf game, which sounds like he’s doing amazing at that.” What did he say? Another Classic Lane Kiffin backhanded stray?

Anyways, Hugh Freeze playing golf isn’t a crime against humanity. Even Nick Saban hits the greens once in a while. But it’s about timing. Between June 1 and June 24, Auburn lost three key commits. During that same stretch, Freeze logged 10 rounds of golf, per the USGA. And boosters? They weren’t laughing. “It’s not a huge deal… but the optics kind of matter too,” Auburn insider Justin Hokanson said. “If you’ve got people giving money that think you should be grinding harder? It’s going to bother them.”

Freeze’s 6-7 record in 2024 wasn’t exactly helping the case. He’s the first Auburn coach in 50 years to go back-to-back with losing seasons and keep his job. But it’s not just the losses. It’s the way elite recruits are ghosting Auburn. The No.1 QB in the country, Jared Curtis? Gone to Georgia. Devin Carter? Flipped to the FSU team that had gone 2-10 in 2024. Denairius Gray? Kentucky-bound. Freeze might be low-key swinging golf clubs, but Auburn fans want him swinging for 5-stars.

Freeze finally addressed the elephant in the room—or the golf cart on the green. He hopped on David Pollack’s See Ball Get Ball podcast and made it clear: the golf isn’t the problem.

Hugh Freeze defends himself from criticism

“I do love golf, I enjoy playing it to get away, but what people don’t realize is probably, you know, I assure you I never missed a camp day or a recruiting day,” Hugh Freeze said. “But, if camp got over at three o’clock one day and Jill and I go out at 4:30, we absolutely might do that, and I’m not apologizing for that part of it.”

Freeze insists the real issue isn’t effort. It’s money. With the NCAA’s new revenue-sharing rules and Auburn’s NIL budget tighter, Freeze claims he’s playing a different game. “Do y’all realize on paper that I’m not losing a single receiver?” he asked. “This is actually a salary cap world, and I like our receiver room.” The Auburn Tigers’ wide receivers’ room is low-key stacked with wide-outs like Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr, Malcolm Simmons & Co. Safe to say, they have the top 4 pound-for-pound best receiving corps in the country.

He even threw some shade at the media: “I don’t think the Finebaums of the world or any of them think about all that,” he said. “They just say, ‘he’s playing golf and not recruiting.’” Freeze might have a point. Auburn’s NIL collective isn’t in the same ballpark as Ducks or Texas Tech, and he did land top-10 classes in 2024 and 2025. He’s not waving a white flag, either. “My focus is 100% on getting Auburn in that win column this fall,” he declared.

Auburn’s 2025 win total is set at 7.5, as per Vegas. That’s your line in the sand. Eight or more wins? Freeze lives another day. Six or fewer? He might be teeing off full-time in 2026. ESPN’s SP+ puts Auburn at 6.9 wins, while analysts like Paul Finebaum and Greg McElroy think they could flirt with 8 or 9 if everything clicks.