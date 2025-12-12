brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Lane Kiffin First Ole Miss Encounter Confirmed After Ugly Back-And-Forth

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 11, 2025 | 9:44 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Lane Kiffin First Ole Miss Encounter Confirmed After Ugly Back-And-Forth

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 11, 2025 | 9:44 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The 2025 season ain’t even in the rearview, but the newly crowned LSU Tigers’ head coach, Lane Kiffin, already got fans losing sleep over 2026. His messy split with the Ole Miss Rebels only spices the drama. Now, the LSU vs. Rebels 2026 face-off date has just landed. Mark your calendars for chaos.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“SEC OPENER FOR BOTH TEAMS 🍿,” SEC Network posted the latest update on December 11. “Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in Week 3 👀.” The most awaited date for the 2026 season will be September 19. 

Meanwhile, even though Kiffin is out of Mississippi, new claims drop about their ex-head coach every other day. As per the latest reports, Kiffin allegedly tried to poach multiple Ole Miss staffers on his way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved