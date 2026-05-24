“[Lane] Kiffin Has Some Issues”: Urban Meyer Gets Brutally Honest on Former Ole Miss HC’s Controversial Remarks

Urban Meyer didn’t hold back when the co-host asked about Lane Kiffin’s Vanity Fair interview “racial segregation” comment on why he ditched Ole Miss to take the head coaching job at LSU. On the latest episode of the Triple Option podcast, the former Buckeyes head honcho unloaded on Kiffin.

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“Recent comments about the racial profile. I don’t know if [Kiffin] should have went there, you know, I don’t once started going places, and you know, just say great things about the school you’re at, they gave you a chance, but you know, Coach Kiffin has some issues now,” Meyer said.

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Meyer believes Kiffin went “way too far” by dragging his old school through the mud just to look better. College coaching breakups happen all the time. But using a community’s sensitive historical struggles as a retroactive shield to justify a selfish exit is low. Meyer made it pretty clear that Kiffin should have kept it purely professional.

The hypocrisy of it all is what really rubbed the folks the wrong way. Kiffin spent six seasons at Ole Miss. He was happily banking millions of dollars as the state’s highest-paid public employee. Kiffin didn’t say a single word about these deep systemic issues when he was winning games.

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The Hall of Fame HC noted that Kiffin still has some serious maturity “issues” despite obviously being a “heck of a coach.” Even though Kiffin scrambled to issue a public apology via On3, claiming he was just explaining a recruiting narrative rather than taking a calculated shot, Meyer made it clear the bridge was permanently burned.

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Meyer hit him with the challenge: “Just go try to win a game (against the Ole Miss Rebels), I know that probably won’t happen.” Despite having one of the most expensive rosters ($45 million) in all of American non-professional sports, Urban apparently believes Lane Kiffin will scramble against Ole Miss when LSU heads to Oxford on September 19.

The oddsmakers are expecting a nail-biter when these two SEC rivals clash in Oxford. Right now, sportsbooks like FanDuel have LSU opened as a super slim 1.5-point road favorite. This game is basically a coin flip. The moneyline is basically even money, sitting at -111 for LSU and -108 for Ole Miss. Oddsmakers also set the over/under total at 58.5 points, so they are definitely anticipating plenty of fireworks and scoring drives on Saturday night.

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College football experts are calling this game the ultimate mental toughness test for Lane Kiffin and his new squad. Analysts point out that LSU is walking straight into what will easily be one of the most toxic, deafening, and hostile stadium environments in recent college sports history.

The consensus among pundits is that while the Ole Miss crowd will give the Rebels an emotional boost because of the comments he made about them.

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However, Pete Golding’s has to make sure his players don’t get too hyped up and commit dumb, costly penalties. Even though Kiffin packed up his bags, he failed to poach some of his best players. The Rebels still got Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kevon Lacey. The last time Chambliss played against them, he shredded LSU’s defense for 314 passing yards, and he’s expected to ball out again the same.

If we go pure band-for-band, LSU should win the game, but considering everything that happened, the emotional storm brewing in Oxford will be too much for Kiffin to handle on his old turf.