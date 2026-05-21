Lane Kiffin Hires Ed Orgeron in Key Role After Surprise Visit as LSU Brings Back Third Fired Coach in 2026

Lane Kiffin just pulled the biggest rabbit out of the hat right now. Word around Baton Rouge is LSU head coaching just announced the return of legendary former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron to oversee and serve as the special assistant for recruiting and defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kiffin shared how happy he is to have Orgeron back with the program. He believes Orgeron’s expertise in the recruitment space and strong personality would do wonders for the Baton Rouge program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” the head honcho announced earlier today. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana. Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the very first person to officially break this massive news. He reached out directly to Ed Orgeron’s agent, Tzvi Grossman, who confirmed that the paperwork was completely finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out this whole deal might have probably been cooked up during a surprise visit to Tiger Stadium on May 8, just two weeks before the big announcement. Local media, including Preston Guy, confirmed Orgeron was on the field with his wife, Brandy Nicole, for her birthday. The popular consensus is that administrative coordination was underway well before the formal May 20 announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orgeron is already very familiar with LSU because he was the team’s head coach for nearly six years. During his time leading the Tigers, the team had one of the greatest seasons in college football history in 2019. LSU finished that season with a perfect 15-0 record and won the national championship.

However, there is a catch to this role because of strict NCAA administrative rules. Since he is a support-staff member and not an on-field coach, Orgeron is officially restricted from going out on the road. He can do all the behind-the-scenes strategy he wants and talk to players on campus, but he cannot visit recruits at their high schools or homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the reunion we deserve. The two have a deep friendship and a professional history that goes back more than twenty years. They previously dominated the college football world together as assistant coaches at USC and later teamed up again at Tennessee. Now, the duo is back together on the bayou to try and build another championship team for the Tigers.

However, this would be the third former LSU coach that the university brought back to Baton Rouge this off-season.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU’s obsession with the former LSU coach

LSU has brought back three major head coaches they had previously fired in the exact same decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest bombshell came when LSU officially re-hired Will Wade to take back over as the men’s head basketball coach back in March of 2026.

Wade was famously fired by the university with cause back in 2022 following a lengthy NCAA recruiting scandal. However, after proving he could still win big during successful coaching stints at McNeese State and NC State, The Tigers administration had no choice but to bring him back to return the Tigers to their glory days.

In a fascinating twist, just two weeks later, on April 7, Wade immediately turned around and hired Johnny Jones to be his top assistant coach on the bench. Jones was actually the head coach at LSU before Wade originally replaced him years ago. After a solid eight-year run leading Texas Southern, Jones resigned from his head coaching job to return to his beloved alma mater and team up with the guy who took his old job.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unprecedented setup means that two of the last three head coaches of LSU basketball are now coaching side-by-side on the exact same staff for the upcoming season. It’s not wild to say, but Baton Rouge has officially become the college sports capital of coaching comebacks.