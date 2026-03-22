Lane Kiffin Hit With Alarming LSU Verdict After Ole Miss Earns Laurels

Going by the hush-hush, LSU spent over $40 million to set up the players’ roster for their debut under head coach Lane Kiffin. That figure has circulated as a roster-building estimate tied to the program’s NIL push, was revealed by former Tigers’ coach Brian Kelly. Regardless, the seat is already hot for the former Ole Miss head coach. And as far as the shiny newness of the LSU program is concerned, it might spell trouble for Kiffin.

“The fact that they’ve completely assembled a new offense,” said Michael Bratton, better known as SEC Mike, when Paul Finebaum asked what his biggest concern is about the Tigers on That SEC Podcast. “LSU is going to have a completely retooled offensive line. Every receiver will be new, a new quarterback. I just don’t know if you could throw all that together and have a really dynamic season.”

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Lane Kiffin’s program is ranked No.3 in On3’s 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, closing the gap after losing 34 players while landing 40 commitments. Out of the 40, more than 20 players are on offense. Throwing massive NIL money at top portal targets like Jordan Seaton looks great on paper, but buying 40 new players does not buy instant locker room trust. If Kiffin’s expensive and pieced-together offensive line misses just one assignment, Sam Leavitt is likely to take the hit.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mississippi at Louisiana State Oct 12, 2024 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks to ESPN Radio before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20241012_gma_la1_0010

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt will take charge of the offense, as he returns after the 2025 season ended with foot surgery. Kiffin might be having high aspirations for the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award, who led Arizona State to a Big 12. But new receivers and a new quarterback do not seem to be a good combination.

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Elite SEC offenses thrive on unspoken timing, and a quarterback knows exactly when his receiver breaks a route. It’s almost impossible to fast-track that kind of connection, and with Leavitt rehabbing his foot and throwing to complete strangers, the Tigers are racing just to get their basics down.

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It’s the lack of continuity that has critics circling Lane Kiffin. While he’s busy trying to force his new roster additions to gel in Baton Rouge, the team he left behind is already running smoothly, drawing praise from the same people who are critiquing Kiffin.

SEC Mike praises Lane Kiffin’s successor at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU came at a tense moment, with Ole Miss heading into the postseason and his exit immediately turning the spotlight on what the Rebels would look like without him. So, there was significant pressure on Pete Golding when he stepped into Oxford, with Kiffin leaving just before the playoffs. But things turned in his favor.

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Golding was successful in leading the Rebels to cruise past Tulane in the opening round. And when things got tight against the Georgia Bulldogs football in the quarterfinals, trailing at halftime, Ole Miss flipped the script. These impressive performances from the program have SEC Mike believing that things are looking bright for Golding in 2026.

“Well, since Lane left, I’ve loved what I’ve seen from [Pete] Cheat Golding. I think he’s got what it takes to run a football program,” said SEC Mike. “He’ll cut every corner, and he’s a perfect fit for Oxford. They got the best quarterback in the SEC. I don’t know if I would guarantee you that they’re going to make the playoffs, but I don’t think there’s a huge step back in Oxford this fall.”

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Even though, to SEC Mike, Trinidad Chambliss is the best quarterback in the SEC, CBS Sports’ early SEC QB Rankings places the Clemson transfer at No.2. He comes across as a package of efficiency and dual-threat ability. Golding will count on his top returners, including running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Deuce Alexander, among others. So, fumbling after spending $40 million or seeing Ole Miss’s offense flourish, which do you think is going to hurt Lane Kiffin more?