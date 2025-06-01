Lane Kiffin Left With No Easy Answers as Austin Simmons Reality Hints Surprising Path for Ole Miss

Want to use some time-traveler goggles to see what the 2025 season holds for Ole Miss? Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman have already done that. “Which team is the most likely candidate for a serious step back this season in the SEC?” And Wasserman didn’t hold back, saying, “I’m going with Ole Miss here.” That’s Lane Kiffin now walking a tightrope, going from a 10-win season to one filled with widespread doubt. And one of the biggest reasons for the head coach to be on edge is the quarterback situation. Kiffin lost his dark horse QB, Jaxson Dart, to the NFL. Even though Dart called his successor, Austin Simmons, “an elite talent,” things might not be that smooth for the new QB1 in the hood. It looks like quite an unknown journey for the Rebels.

Austin Simmons has been ahead of his time. Not many know, but this young chap even trained alongside NFL players when he was just 12! Yes, all of this was definitely enough for Kiffin to bring Simmons home. After all, when it came to his starting quarterback, Kiffin didn’t have to worry much back then.

The QB room was led by Jaxson Dart, who left with eight program records, including: 1st in Ole Miss wins by a starting quarterback (28), 1st in Ole Miss winning percentage by a starting quarterback (.737), 1st in Ole Miss career total offense (12,115), and 1st in Ole Miss career passing yards (10,617). And the list goes on. For a long time, Simmons played under Kiffin as a backup. In nine games, he connected on 19 of his 32 pass attempts for a meager 59.4% completion percentage. This raises a big question about his readiness.

On the May 31st episode of the Saturday Down South podcast, host Connor O’Gara asked, “Is Austin Simmons the real deal?” Michael Katz confirmed, “I think he’s legit.” But there’s also a catch….

Katz added, “I mean obviously he’s replacing arguably one of the best quarterbacks in Ole Miss history, Jaxson Dart. I mean there’s you can’t question that. The first round pick , he’s the first round quarterback for Ole Miss since Eli Manning. That’s a long time ago. I don’t Jaxson was probably like just been born when Eli was doing that stuff. So it’s pretty remarkable how good Jaxson ended up being…it’s going to be hard to replace that.” It’s not just about the talent; it’s also about the leadership that Dart brought to Kiffin’s program.

In an earlier interview, Ole Miss linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul shared how Dart would often come to the sidelines between plays and offer encouraging words to his teammates. However, Kiffin’s new quarterback, Simmons himself, admitted that he has never been a verbal leader. Instead, he usually tries to set a good example quietly by starting early and staying late, hoping his teammates follow suit. In contrast, Dart was the one who arranged a late-night meeting last season after the Rebels’ 20-17 home loss to Kentucky.

“Jaxson was a really unique personality, and everybody on the team liked Jaxson Dart and that’s not to say people don’t like Austin Simmons or anything like that. I just don’t know if we know that quite yet, I think they’re different personalities. But I think that, everyone gravitated towards Jaxson and when you lose that I think it’s a lot to expect from a guy who’s never started the game,” Michael Katz said. So, simply playing like Dart won’t be enough for Simmons. Kiffin’s quarterback also needs to adopt those distinctive leadership qualities. Meanwhile, the analyst painted a bleak picture for Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin is heading into a dark tunnel without his trusted torchbearer

We’re only three months away from the 2025 season kicking off! And what better timing for the second edition of ESPN’s 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25? Unfortunately, this list might make Lane Kiffin want to lock himself in a closed room. The Rebels might not be walking into the same preseason hype as last time. Forget making it to the top 5 or top 10; they landed all the way back at No. 24.

Katz had already hinted at this. “I think from the outside perspective, no one’s expecting this team to be a preseason top five team right now. That’s just not there’s too many unknowns. You lose what 18 starters, whatever. It is a new quarterback. There’s a lot of unknowns, but I think Lane is comfortable with what he’s built in the sense that they’ve got really high caliber players, whether it’s through traditional recruiting, the transfer portal.”

Kiffin’s biggest battle right now will be against the uncertainty within his own team. Jaxson Dart set a high bar, making it tough for Austin Simmons to reach that same production level. Plus, Kiffin might still not be over the costly losses that came with the transfer portal this offseason.

Ole Miss has been the portal king over the last few years, but they had to give up their crown this time. They lost linebacker Rodney Groce Jr., offensive lineman Jack Mills, defensive back Key Lawrence, along with a bunch of others. But Kiffin has managed to duct-tape the gaps.

One thing is clear: Lane Kiffin is a bit extra protective about his quarterback room. Well, after the great run with Jaxson Dart, he can’t be blamed. Even though Austin Simmons has a confirmed spot, Kiffin also brought in Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith. Maybe Kiffin just can’t get rid of the tradition. Smith is the second quarterback in three seasons to transfer from OSU to Ole Miss. He’s chasing a sequel to the Dart days, but can lightning strike twice?