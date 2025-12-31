Lane Kiffin May Use Louisiana Governor to Overcome NCAA Limits Concerning Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin may have hopped on the LSU Tigers bandwagon, but the Ole Miss Rebels still live rent-free in his heart. Is this the reason he is reportedly pulling up in New Orleans to catch the Rebels throw down with the Georgia Bulldogs? That’s up for debate. But he won’t be rolling solo; the Louisiana governor is tagging along. Analysts are already side-eyeing this as a low-key recruiting power play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In an unprecedented situation, six LSU assistants are coaching Ole Miss in its biggest game ever,” reported YahooSports’ analyst Ross Dellenger on X on December 30. “Tampering is afoot, officials say. Trust is wavering. Things could get weirder: Lane Kiffin may attend the Sugar Bowl with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.”

Dellenger reports that Ole Miss plans to keep a close eye on things, with returning assistants planted in meetings led by coaches bound for LSU. With this, they are imposing limits on Kiffin, ensuring that tampering doesn’t creep into the room. That’s what makes the Tigers’ head coach pull off the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sugar Bowl is in New Orleans, one of the most talent-rich recruiting hubs in the country. Jeff Landry showing up with Kiffin will not just be a social visit, but a power move. After all, governors are the ones who have a strong hold on NIL legislation, collectives, and donors.

Ole Miss has several players who would instantly shoot to the top of elite programs’ wish lists if they hit the transfer portal when it opens January 2. One of them is the Rebels’ quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officially a fifth-year senior, Chambliss isn’t ready to shut the door on college football just yet. After spending four seasons at Ferris State and one at Ole Miss, he applied in November for an NCAA waiver that could extend his eligibility through 2026.

His case hinges on the 2022 season at Ferris State, when he appeared in just two games. Next up on Kiffin’s wishlist is running back Kewan Lacy. Things got heated when a video started circulating on social media. It reportedly had Kiffin, who was trying to pursue Lacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Shot on a cellphone, the video captured another iPhone sitting on the center console of an unidentified SUV, locked into a speakerphone call marked 9:27. The voice labeled “Lane Kiffin” carries his familiar cadence. Still, an odd echo suggests it may be playing through the vehicle’s speakers.

A strange audio glitch around the 35-second mark only deepens the mystery, raising doubts about whether the video was created with the help of artificial intelligence. If Kiffin is cleared of tampering, the Sugar Bowl will serve as his golden opportunity to pitch the LSU offer to Lacy.

Already, Kiffin has wooed the 2026 recruits. Tight end JC Anderson, offensive lineman Ryan Miret, and wide receiver Corey Barber have flipped their commitments from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge. But when it comes to their own guys, the Rebels are tightening the locks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss draws the line to keep Lane Kiffin at a safe distance

Chambliss’ future in college football now hangs in the air. Still, Ole Miss refuses to take any risks. The Rebels keep a close watch on the quarterback to stop any line of communication between him and Kiffin.

“I don’t think that’s even allowed right now,” the quarterback said at the Sugar Bowl media day when asked about communicating with Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Kiffin’s power play involving the governor doesn’t materialize, or if Chambliss’ NCAA waiver falls through, the head coach already has a Plan B lined up. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Kiffin and the Tigers have emerged as the finalists in the race for two of the transfer portal’s top quarterback prizes.

LSU, along with the Oregon Ducks, has emerged as a front-runner for Arizona State Sun Devils’ transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. The Tigers also remain firmly in the mix for Florida Gators transfer QB DJ Lagway.

However, Kiffin, being Kiffin, could pull an UNO reverse by taking in NC State’s CJ Bailey in case he hits the transfer portal. The head coach doesn’t just have his eyes on a quarterback; he is also targeting Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman could be the missing alpha in Kiffin’s LSU attack. After a rough 2025 that saw the Tigers struggle to crack 25 points against FBS competition, the fan base is looking up to Kiffin for an offensive reset in 2026.

The Sugar Bowl is Lane Kiffin’s next pressure moment. A chance to see how much recruiting damage he can do while pulling up to the Caesars Superdome with the Louisiana governor.