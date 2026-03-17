Lane Kiffin Predicted to Land 5-Star Legacy Recruit Amid Strong SEC, Big Ten Push

LSU under Lane Kiffin has become a regular feature among programs fighting for top recruits. But when it comes to 5-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, the Tigers are working overtime to secure his commitment. Fortunately, Kiffin might not have to wait long to get a reward for his efforts.

On3’s Shea Dixon predicted Ahmad Hudson to stay home and pick LSU. Since he is a local recruit and the No. 1 TE of the 2027 cycle, his commitment will be a statement win for Lane Kiffin. He has been trying to pursue Hudson since his Ole Miss days. When he and part of his staff moved to Baton Rouge, Hudson was one of the first 2027 prospects the staff reached out to. Position coach Joe Cox also had to go the extra mile when it came to impressing Ahmad Hudson. He was tasked with maintaining his relationship with the TE while his duties were split during the transition from Ole Miss to LSU.

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“It’s been hectic with what they’ve got going on, back and forth with the playoffs,” Ahmad said in an interview back in January when the staff was changing hands. “Coach Cox, since Ole Miss, has made it known that I’m a top priority for him wherever I go. He’s kept in communication with me, and I’ve appreciated that.”

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Ahmad Hudson is the son of Antonio Hudson, who was an All-SEC basketball player at LSU from 2001 to 2005. Lane Kiffin plans to make this a family affair for the Hudsons because the Tigers have also made an offer to Ahmad’s younger brother, Branson Hudson. He will be a freshman at Ruston this fall.

“I loved it for him,” Hudson said. “You know, if I do go to LSU, then he has the opportunity to come play with me.”

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Hudson has thrived in his last two seasons, hauling in 100 catches for a total of 1,754 yards and 19 touchdowns. No wonder LSU has been giving other competitors a tough time when it comes to recruiting him. Those numbers are bound to create an immediate impact in Baton Rouge if he signs up to wear the purple and gold.

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LSU only has two commitments in its 2027 class: EDGE Jaiden Bryant and quarterback Peyton Houston. But they are among the Top 10 prospects of their respective states; Houston is 5th-best in Louisiana. That’s why it’ll be difficult to imagine Ahmad Hudson going to any other program, since he and LSU are tight, and he’s also the 4th-best talent in the state. However, there are some programs that refuse to go down without a fight.

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Texas A&M, Nebraska, and Missouri are hotly pursuing Ahmad Hudson

Hudson has been to LSU multiple times and is also scheduled to return for another one on March 21. But the TE is still giving other programs some thought, like Nebraska. The Huskers missed out on an opportunity for a visit when the South was gripped by winter storms. But they have made up for the loss in a big way. Thanks to their pitch, Lincoln seems like the next best home for him, if the LSU connection is abruptly snapped.

“What they have said that they would do with me is pretty crazy,” Hudson told Rivals. “Coach gave me my own position. How many people had their own position? So, just talking with them every day, seeing what they’re building with this recruiting class. It’s something special, and I could possibly see myself being a part of that.”

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USC is another program trying to get Ahmad Hudson, but it’ll be tough for these programs to match the push from the South. Texas A&M and Missouri are the two notable SEC programs LSU has to worry about. The Aggies offered Hudson in June 2024, less than a year after the Tigers extended one to the TE. Missouri, on the other hand, is a program to look out for, because of TE coach Alex Atkins, who was previously at LSU.

“That’s my guy, really,” Hudson said. “Whatever school he went to was going to be in it regardless. I’m always going to give him his chance.”

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Any of these teams beating out LSU to win Ahmad Hudson will be a massive upset for Lane Kiffin. He has pulled some extremely high-profile signings for LSU in the short time he’s been in Baton Rouge, making it natural for him to bring the TE on board as well.