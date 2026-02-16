Lane Kiffin Receives Big Recruiting Update on Top-10 WR as 4-Star LSU Target Makes True Feelings Public

December 27, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU mascot Mike the Tiger on the sideline during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_082 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

December 27, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU mascot Mike the Tiger on the sideline during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_082 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

After his touchdown in Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin has become the poster boy for recruits across the country, unlike during his days at Ole Miss. Whether it’s the transfer portal or the high school ranks, the Tigers’ head honcho is using that momentum to lure in one of the best young playmakers in the nation: Rivals300 receiver Quentin Burrell.

Lane Kiffin got big news as Mount Carmel star and Illinois’s top player plans to visit LSU on April 9. Even though he’s still a high school junior, LSU wide receivers coach George McDonald actually made a trip up to Chicago just a few weeks ago in January 2026 to check in on him in person.

That has set the LSU Tigers as the frontrunner for his recruiting trip. Moreover, the No. 6 WR from the class of 2026 didn’t shy away from stating his ambitions during his recruiting trip:

“All these visits will help me figure out where I want to go for OVs,” the four-star recruit stated his feelings. “All my visits will be to really understand how they see me fitting into their offense and what their plan is for the 2027 receiver class. I want to see how I’ll be developed, how I will be used, how I can make an impact, and just get around the coaches and campus again.”

More importantly, Burrell will not be falling for coach-speak. Instead, he’s all for an eye test. The Chicago native is heading to Baton Rouge and other programs with a book in hand to see how the coaches run their offenses during the spring.

“Right now it’s more to go and see coaches and how they run things during spring ball,” Burrell set his priorities straight.

However, even though LSU is making a big move, they aren’t the only ones in the mix. Burrell is basically the “it” guy in recruiting right now, with schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, and Missouri all fighting for his attention. He actually has a sister who plays soccer for Michigan, so the Wolverines have a bit of a family connection that Kiffin will have to work hard to overcome.

Burrell’s already visited Indiana and came away impressed with their energy last month. And there are even rumors that Arizona State is a sneaky favorite because he’s spent so much time on their campus lately.

Talking about numbers, the 6’3 wideout has over 1,100 yards and caught 16 touchdowns playing for Mount Carmel football. What’s even more impressive is how he’s able to run good numbers of routes while being this tall. Most scouts have him ranked among the top five receivers in the country. That is why every powerhouse from Alabama to Ohio State has been blowing up his phone with offers.

The next few months are going to be a wild ride for Tiger fans. Burrell plans to check out a few more schools this spring before narrowing down his list of 30+ offers to a final group of favorites for the summer. Missouri will get its first shot on March 13, followed by Notre Dame at the start of April, before he heads to Baton Rouge in the second week of April.

If Kiffin can knock this April visit out of the park, LSU might just land the cornerstone piece they need to bring that high-flying “Air Raid” offense back to Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, Lane Kiffin isn’t stopping there. In fact, he’s got his hand in every top recruit from the class of 2027.

Lane Kiffin’s vision board

Since Lane Kiffin took over, LSU’s 2027 recruiting has been on fire. They’ve already locked down two big-time early commits: Peyton Houston, a local superstar quarterback from Shreveport, and Jaiden Bryant, a beast of an edge rusher from South Carolina who picked the Tigers over almost every other powerhouse in the country.

The “must-get” target right now is Ahmad Hudson. Experts are feeling really optimistic about LSU’s chances of keeping him in-state, though Nebraska is trying to make things interesting. Kiffin and his crew have been frequently visiting his high school lately to make sure he knows he’s their golden boy.

On the defensive side, all eyes are on Joshua Dobson, regarded as one of the #1 cornerbacks in the country. Even though he’s from North Carolina and has teams like Tennessee and Georgia chasing him, LSU’s currently the team to beat. Defensive coaches Corey Raymond and Blake Baker have been “relentless” in recruiting him. The word is they expect to land him, eventually.

Finally, the staff is working overtime to flip Easton Royal. The five-star wide receiver from New Orleans who’s committed to Texas now. He’s the top-ranked wideout in the class. Moreover, Kiffin has already made it clear he wants the best Louisiana players to stay home. The Royal has an official visit on May 28. Safe to say, Lane Kiffin has a chance to lock two of the top six in the nation.