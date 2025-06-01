Lane Kiffin Shows Up for Daughter Presley’s Major Event After Adam Sandler Joined Tribute to Her Late Friend

Lane Kiffin is one lucky man. While he rides high in college football as Ole Miss Rebels head coach, personally, he has been blessed with three angels – daughters Presley and Landry Kiffin and son Knox Kiffin. While Landry and Knox stay close to their parents, Lane’s heart aches for Presley, who now has to stay away from the family to pursue her bigger dreams. Now, that’s what you call a bittersweet feeling. While Lane misses her, the dad is super proud of her. So, the Ole Miss head coach did not let the chance to show up for his princess on her big day. While it’s indeed a happy day for Presley, Lane’s daughter’s heart is heavy with a recent loss. Somehow, she turned the grief into purpose. But in this emotional drive, she found Adam Sandler by her side.

On May 31, Lane took an early flight and flew off to be part of Presley’s high school graduation. The head coach’s 18-year-old daughter graduated from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. While it’s a tough feeling indeed, a more interesting chapter waits for Presley. After all, she will be headed to her dad Lane’s old school at USC, where she is a part of the Trojans’ women’s volleyball team. The family got together for an epic sushi dinner the night before graduation. And after that, posing with Presley, Lane, posted the picture on his Instagram story.

via Imago

While fans were expecting long and sweet messages, Lane might have been too emotional to write anything. So, he just tagged Mater Dei High School. The official IG page of the high school also came up with a special post. They posted a college that also had Lane’s daughter. The caption read, “Congratulations to our champion seniors on their graduation…your hard work has paid off!! Wishing you even more success in the future. ✨.” Amidst the smiles, he looked dapper in his favorite Rebels game-day blazer. Now, come on, it was Presley’s special day, which is no less special than Ole Miss’ game day. That’s just Lane’s way of showing how he holds both his kids and his program close to his heart.

Just like Presley, it feels like a personal win to make this big leap. Lane, too, is beaming with pride. After all, she has been very particular about choosing the program where athletics “overpowers everything else.” Going by the criteria, the Trojans, where Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator at USC from 2005 to 2006, made the cut. That’s how Presley chose to stick to her promise. She once said about coming out of her dad’s shadow. “It was like a done deal, that like – nothing could’ve gotten in the way. But I think it’s also just a different thing, with a different sport. Like starting my own name instead of following his path.”

To mark this special beginning, Lane posed with Landry in a selfie at LAX airport, which is where he was infamously fired by USC in the terminal back in 2013. While Presley is yet to replace the Kiffin family’s bitter past with the Trojans, she is now struggling with an aching heart.

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley leads with a heavy heart

Just while Lane’s daughter was gearing up for her graduation day, picking a special dress, all her excitement went away like a puff. She lost her dear friend, 19-year-old rising tennis star Braun Levi, to a road accident. Levi fell prey to a rash driving by a drunk driver just weeks before his graduation. And Lane’s daughter had no other option but to come with an emotional note. Presley wrote, “To the best heart and soul, we love you always and forever.”

But Lane’s daughter wanted to do a lot more than an emotional tribute on social media. She then came with a drive to support the Levi family with the Live Like Braun Foundation. The mission has an emotional cause. From merchandise sales and unique surfboard collaborations to direct community aid, everything reflects Braun’s impact even after he left. That’s when Presley received a huge help from the Happy Gilmore star, Sandler. After this mishap, his selfie with the Loyola High School senior made rounds on social media. To contribute to the cause, Adam Sandler was spotted wearing a ‘Live like Braun’ cap. This struck a chord with Presley.

The foundation shared a post on IG. It read, “True legends Live Like Braun! @adamsandler knows how to do it! Send us your coolest picture in your LLB merch💛 LIVE LIKE BRAUN💛”. Lane Kiffin’s daughter wasted no time and then reshared the post on her IG story to reach out to more people. Presley might be following a path of her own, but she is following Lane’s footsteps when it comes to giving back to society. Back in 2020, the Ole Miss head coach had donated $20,000 as part of a $50,000 gift from several athletics leaders to Rebel Aid. So, it’s a like father, like-daughter situation.