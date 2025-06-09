Lane Kiffin Topples Steve Sarkisian as Texas HC’s Major Flaw Costs Him Massive Honor

Who’s a better offensive play-caller, Lane Kiffin or Steve Sarkisian? Apart from their coaching gig, their coordinator’s stint at Alabama also draws a thin line between the caliber of the two head coaches. Lane Kiffin’s three years as Alabama’s offensive coordinator left a lasting impact on the Tide’s playbook. With Damien Harris leading the backfield, Kiffin’s explosive, high-scoring offense dominated the SEC. Steve Sarkisian, in contrast, initially served as a less prominent offensive analyst (2016-17). Kiffin’s play-calling defined Harris’s peak years, while Sarkisian played a supporting role.

Although Sarkisian later became offensive coordinator (2019-20), Harris had already graduated. Sarkisian only called plays with Harris during the 2016 National Championship game, a last-minute substitution after Kiffin’s departure for Florida Atlantic. Alabama’s offense faltered that night against Clemson, highlighting Kiffin’s significant contribution. Kiffin’s offensive schemes consistently produce high-scoring games; he doesn’t just move the chains, he transforms the game.

That’s exactly what urging SEC Football Podcast SEC Mike to give Lane Kiffin that top position. “The number one offensive play-caller in the SEC? I love to give this guy a hard time, Shane, but give me Lane Kiffin. Come on down. He’s been doing it forever. I think he’s done a hell of a job, obviously, at Ole Miss. I don’t think he’s had the most talent to work with, though. Last year, yeah, he had a lot of talent, but I think he somewhat mismanaged it. Still, when it comes to game day—Saturday football—there’s no one better calling plays on the offensive side than Lane Kiffin. King Kiffin. And sometimes, you’ve gotta dodge them golf balls, Shane… But even then, he’s still winning you a game,” Mike said.

Now, can we blame him for this? Lane Kiffin has been one of the most polarizing coaches since he burst onto the scene with the Raiders over 15 years ago. This former child prodigy stays in the spotlight just as much as any coach without a championship ring. The reason? He’s one of the sharpest offensive minds in the country, year in and year out.

Even Cousin Shane backed him up, saying, “I won’t argue. I won’t argue with this take either. But seriously, I’m right there with you. And if I said otherwise, I’d be lying. I try to find creative ways to say Lane Kiffin’s not a good coach, but yeah… I think you nailed this one. Those top three guys? They’re in a tier of their own. SEC Mike: Number two—this one’s splitting hairs—but give me Sark. Steve Sarkisian down there at Texas.”

But let’s not forget Lane Kiffin still could not give his team a playoff run. Whereas Texas thrived under Steve Sarkisian. They won the Big 12 championship game in 2023, made it to the SEC Championship game in their first year in the conference, and were stopped in the semi-finals by the eventual winners: the Buckeyes.

Now, Mike argues along the same lines that even Sarkisian could be at no. 1. “Could’ve easily put him at number one. It’s interesting though, Shane, and I want your thoughts on this. There’s a lot of people—I get it—who think Sark’s doing a hell of a job. He’s definitely doing better than I thought he would at Texas. He’s got a world of talent and millions of dollars down there to buy a roster,” he said.

Having money is true, but as Nick Saban said last year, it matters who you pay. Texas A&M has burned through plenty of money over the past twenty years but still hasn’t built a College Football Playoff team. So, is it really fair to judge Sark too harshly?

Lane Kiffin’s Major NIL Move

Ole Miss cleverly leveraged its first-ever Celebrity Softball Game Thursday night, turning a fun fan event into a significant fundraising success. Rebel legends like Will Allen blasted home runs, while former NFL player Bradley Sowell powered the Thrashers to a 7-4 win, earning MVP honors with two impressive blasts. Coaches Lane Kiffin, Chris Beard, and Yolett McPhee-McCuin led a star-studded lineup including Terence Davis, Dexter McCluster, Charlie Weis Jr., and Pete Golding, creating a massive Rebel reunion.

But the real victory was off the field. WFCA FM Sports reported the June 8th event raised roughly $100,000 for the Grove Collective, Ole Miss’s key NIL fundraising initiative. Executive Director Walker Jones, who also managed a team, kept the focus on this mission. The game didn’t just entertain; it directly strengthened Ole Miss’s competitive position in the NIL landscape, demonstrating its innovative and effective fundraising approach.

Lane Kiffin wasn’t just coaching; he played, competed, and even struck out against Coach Yo in a fun matchup. Athletics Director Keith Carter blasted a homer, complete with a bat flip and playful shove of Kiffin. These weren’t just funny moments—they boosted fan engagement and showed strong leadership support across programs, which is crucial for NIL success.

The biggest surprise? Freshman quarterback Austin Simmons stepped up to bat. Jersey-less, he nearly cleared the warning track, hinting at serious two-sport potential. He embodies the next generation of Ole Miss athletes—talented, marketable, and attention-grabbing. Raising $100,000 and capturing national attention, the Rebels aren’t just participating in NIL; they’re leading the way.