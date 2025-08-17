Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Joins Him in Jaxson Dart’s Big Moment as Wife Layla Hypes Son Knox

Lane Kiffin has always got his players back. Now that his ‘dark horse’ Jaxson Dart is in the NFL, donning the New York Giants jersey, he is not leaving any stone unturned to show his appreciation for Dart. Hyping up the Giants. Not only the Ole Miss head coach, but his family is also joining the bandwagon.

Before their season opener on Aug. 30 against Georgia State. Kiffin flew down to New York. Turns out, the Ole Miss head coach got his princess, daughter Landry, as his travel buddy.

On August 16, Landry posted a picture on Instagram. It showed the empty MetLife Stadium as the players trained themselves in broad daylight. No caption, nothing. Landry only tagged, “@nygiants.” During the same time, Kiffin also revealed his plans for the weekend. The head coach revealed that he is in New York, posting a picture right from the stands with the players in action. Even though he tagged the whole program boosting them, “Go @nygiants,” we know for whom it was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Lane Kiffin Twitter

AD

Dart, a first-round pick trying to find his footing with the New York Giants in his preseason debut, Kiffin’s former quarterback went 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown, plus a 19-yard run, against the Buffalo Bills on August 10. Landry is no stranger to the bond that her father and Dart share. In an interview in December last year, Dart shared about his bond with Kiffin. “Our relationship has been through a lot from the moment I got there to now, and I can really say that not only is he my head coach, but he’s one of my best friends,” shared the quarterback.

Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, had a friendly relationship with Jaxson Dart, similar to her father’s connection with the quarterback. However, the situation became complicated due to personal relationships. Landry is close friends with Lola Sexton, who dated Dart during their time together at Corner Canyon High School. Last June, Landry, Lola, and Dart were seen traveling together on Dart’s private jet. When Dart and Lola’s relationship ended, Landry found herself caught between supporting her best friend and maintaining ties with Dart. Despite these personal complications, both Lane and Landry Kiffin continue to follow Dart’s professional career as he plays in the NFL. While father and daughter recently took a vacation before the new season begins, Lane’s wife has been focusing on other priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Layla shows up for his son

Going by the buzz, the Kiffins are back together after staying apart for eight years. The viral ring post from the concert hints at how Kiffin and Layla want to start things afresh. Meanwhile, in the family, their daughter Presley has moved out to play in the USC Trojans women’s basketball team. On the other hand, Kiffin’s wife, Layla, had to move to Oxford because of their son, Knox, who now plays for Oxford High School.

Still in high school, Kiffin’s son has already gained the spotlight. The class of 2028 quarterback prospect, Knox, received his first offer from SMU soon after finishing 8th grade. And there has been no looking back for Kiffin’s son since then. At the beginning of the year, he drew his fourth college football offer from Georgia State. His plate is now full with offers from Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, and, most recently, Florida International and Murray State.

Knox is now busy taking visits. He was at the Alabama Crimson Tide’s campus last month, one of his father’s program’s biggest rivals. While all the spotlights are on him, Kiffin’s wife chose to boost his spirits a little. On August 16, she shared a picture of Knox in the Oxford jersey and wrote, “Let’s Go…..⚡.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Knox going around in the Tuscaloosa camp, it reminds us of the time when Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 and helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2015. The question remains: will it be a full-circle moment for Kiffin?