Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Reveals Strict Upbringing in Personal Confession as She Clings to Heartfelt Family Memory

Nobody talks about the pressure of being the kids of famous personalities. For Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Presley Kiffin, this has been no exception. However, she could find a middle ground. Presley, like her father, chose to pursue athletics, and she now plays for the USC Trojans women’s volleyball team. “It was like a done deal, that like, nothing could’ve gotten in the way. But I think it’s also just a different thing, with a different sport. Like starting my own name instead of following his path,” shared Presley. While her hard work went into it, she is grateful to her parents for what she is today.

Kiffin and his wife, Layla, had hit a sour patch. They were separated. But that did not stop them from co-parenting their three kids, daughters Presley and Landry, and their son Knox. While Presley makes a great sacrifice, living away from her family, her parents are super-proud. However, Presley discloses a bittersweet secret.

On the August 22nd episode of the USC Athletics podcast, Kiffin’s daughter, a USC women’s volleyball freshman, shared a glimpse of her growing-up years. Now, like all of us, a big part of Presley’s childhood has been about her favorite TV shows. When asked to name her favorite, Kiffin’s daughter replied, “It used to be Vampire Diaries cause I was obsessed with that for a while. Did you ever watch that?” The host confessed that her parents never allowed her to watch Vampire Diaries. To which Presley added, “I wasn’t allowed to watch SpongeBob… there’s like dirty talk in it… I had pretty strict parents.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Social Media

The conversations kept rolling. Kiffin’s daughter then picked up her mom, Landry, to be the stricter one. “My mom’s very, very strict,” said Presley. But is she upset about it? No way. Rather with a voice filled with gratitude, Kiffin’s daughter admitted, “It’s fine. It’s okay. Cause look where it got me, to SC.” Deep down, she, too, knows that her mother’s tough love helped her to maintain a focus between her academics and athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that Presley stays 1,887 miles away, Layla’s heart pains for her daughter. On July 7, the proud mom posted a selfie of her two daughters, Landry and Presley. The caption read, “Missing you already 🥲😘.” August 29 marks an important day in Kiffin’s daughter’s life, as she will have her first face-off against Denver. But before her special moment, Presley, is carrying some heartfelt family memories.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Presley carries a heart full of memories as she steps into a new chapter

On the podcast, amidst naming her favorite shows, Presley was asked about any favorite memories. Kiffin’s daughter shared, “The only time I’ve ever been out of the country was Croatia. For a summer family trip a while ago and it was so fun.” Not just on the podcast, Presley’s Instagram account also has proof of the memory.

On July 16, 2023, the USC women’s volleyball star posted pictures, chilling on a yacht while the serene turquoise water lay in the background. The location was tagged as Dubrovnik, Croatia. The caption read, “getaway.” Other than the Croatia memories, there must be another special memory, only with dad Kiffin. Back in June, the Ole Miss Rebels head coach paid a visit to Presley’s graduation day at Mater Dei High School. Kiffin reshared the post on his IG story. The original caption of the post read, “Congratulations to our champion seniors on their graduation…your hard work has paid off!! Wishing you even more success in the future. ✨.”

Just being present at Presley’s special day was not enough for Kiffin. He raised the level of making his princess feel special. The father of three appeared all decked up in his Rebels game-day blazer. After all, Presley’s special day was no less special than Ole Miss’ game day. While Kiffin is otherwise a chill dad, he is very protective of his daughters. After Landry went through a messy breakup with former Ole Miss quarterback Walker Howard, the dad turned IG into a platform to give relationship advice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On February 10, he reshared a clip from the Landman series featuring the great Billy Bob Thornton. The character was found saying, “Honey, every romantic relationship you’ll ever have will be a failure, except the last one. Do you think this is the last relationship you’re ever gonna have?” The real deal was in Lane Kiffin’s caption as he wrote a message for 18-year-old Presley Kiffin, “Explaining to my teenage daughter that her first boyfriend will not be her last.” That’s how Lane and Layla Kiffin have fiercely, yet lovingly, safeguarded their kids’ upbringing.