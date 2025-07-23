Who is Lane Kiffin’s Ex-Wife Layla? All About Ole Miss HC’s Family

Talking about the talents of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin? His success story spreads beyond just the Rebels squad. He helped guide USC to a 23–3 record during his tenure as offensive coordinator. When Kiffin took the reins in Ole Miss, the Rebels landed in five consecutive bowl berths (including three wins and two New Year’s Six appearances) and three 10-win seasons (including the first-ever 11-win season and the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history). So, it’s obvious that Kiffin became a household name among the fans who later became inquisitive about his personal life. Unlike his college football journey, his marital life with Layla Reaves Kiffin was filled with twists and turns.

Who Is Layla Reaves Kiffin?

Early Life & Family Background

Layla was born on January 3, 1974, in Gainesville, Florida. Today, she might be known as Kiffin’s ex-wife; however, while growing up, she, too, has enjoyed enough spotlight. Layla is the daughter of one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the NFL, John Reaves. Layla’s father also contributed to the United States Football League for a significant period. Not much information is available about Layla’s mother. However, it is known that John and his wife divorced, after which Layla and her two brothers, Stephen and David Reaves, were raised by their father single-handedly.

Education & Career Beginnings

John graduated from Florida in 1971 as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Over his three years, Layla’s father racked up 7,549 yards and 54 touchdowns. She attended Buchholz High School. But Layla, too, kept the Florida connection alive and mirrored her father’s path by enrolling at the University of Florida. She graduated in 1997 and later landed a role in the special events department with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where John played as the quarterback.

Marriage to Lane Kiffin

The Love Story & Union

Kiffin and Layla started dating back in 1999. They were not meant to cross paths. After all, back then, the now Ole Miss head coach was serving as a graduate assistant at Colorado State. On the other hand, Layla used to work at Tampa Bay, where Lane’s father, Monte Kiffin, worked as an offensive coordinator. That’s when they might have stumbled on each other. They soon took their courtship to another level and tied the knot in 2004 when Kiffin was coaching at the USC Trojans. The couple then became parents to three beautiful kids: daughters Landry and Presley, and son Knox.

Raising a Football Family

Layla raised his son, Knox, who stayed with him in California while he played his freshman year at Palos Verdes High School. She keeps her father’s legacy alive in Knox. Now that the 16-year-old has joined Oxford High School in June, Layla and her son have now shifted to Mississippi. Knox has added offers from Western Kentucky, Sacramento State, Murray State, Georgia State, and FIU, among others.

Divorce & Post-Marriage Life

Split in 2016

Even though it was a love marriage, Lane and Layla went on sour terms with each other. So much so, they had to opt for a divorce after 12 years of their marriage, in 2016. But what went wrong between the two people who once had set high standards of couple goals? Well, cheating allegations were brought up against Layla’s husband. Rumors started to circulate that Kiffin had an affair with GOAT Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen.

Layla’s Current Life

The Kiffin couple has yet to make it official about their reconciliation. Layla and Kiffin have stayed apart for over a decade now, since 2016. Till now, Layla’s legal status is said to be ‘divorced.’

Co-Parenting & Public Perception

Maintaining Amicability

Even though they are legally divorced, that did not leave the Kiffin kids to choose between their mom and dad. Lane and Layla have seemingly remained on good terms for their children. After his parents’ divorce in 2016, Knox stayed with his mother, Layla, in California. But she is often spotted at her daughters’ birthdays or any special event of the Kiffin household. Knox, too, is seen hanging out with his dad. Kiffin was also spotted soft-launching Layla, posting a picture in his story with his Mississippi home in the background. Does that mean the two are back together?

Speculation of Reconciliation

In April, Layla and Kiffin started to be the hot topic of conversation among the college football fans. The Ole Miss head coach’s story went viral. The picture showed two hands, one presumed to be Kiffin’s and the other, freshly manicured Layla’s hands that came together to make a ‘heart’ sign. The backdrop caught the attention of the fans, as a live concert was taking place in the background. Layla was spotted crossing her fingers with the other hand. After reading the caption, the fans were no longer in doubt. As Layla’s husband wrote, “Ride or die ♥️.”

The Legacy of Layla Kiffin

Influence Beyond the Sidelines

Layla has been the heart of the Kiffin children. Their daughter, Presley, will now be away from her parents as she is now part of the USC Trojans women’s volleyball team. Before parting ways, Layla did not forget to make some good memories. That’s when she hit the court for a pickleball session with her daughter’s friends.

Entrepreneurial Path & Personal Identity

As per the reports, Layla reportedly received about 34.5% of her ex-partner’s total assets as a divorce settlement. However, according to her IG account, she is the founder of Pinched. The website reads, “When there aren’t enough hours in the day…we are here to help!” Layla started this service that allows people to shop for personal and business gifts, wraps them nicely with a handwritten note, and delivers them to clients.

Now, we can’t wait for the day Lane and Layla Reaves Kiffin make it official about their patch-up.