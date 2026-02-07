Lane Kiffin’s 5-Star Signee Likened to $101.8M LSU Hero After Strong Locker-Room Message

For the longest time, the Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers were going at each other for the undisputed title of ‘WRU.’ But in recent years, the title has leaned more toward Buckeye territory. However, according to LSU insiders, Lane Kiffin has already positioned LSU to snatch that title back after landing $101 million man’s clone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 6th, college football recruiting insider Larry Rudolph hopped onto X and revealed the absolute news:

“LSU Fans, 5 star WR Corey Barber Jr. is 1/1 but he has those same qualities of the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase & Odell Beckham Jr. @coreybarberjr

ADVERTISEMENT

The dynamic Barber Jr. joins Lane Kiffin in LSU, it’s the perfect match. Expect Corey to have a HUGE impact Year 1.”

Not going to lie, that’s one heck of a bar to reach. But Barber has that same 1-of-1 clutch where he can just take over a game just like that. Although it’s too early to say, he has the route-running polish of Justin Jefferson. The raw physical power of Ja’Marr Chase, and, more importantly, the catching ability that made the $101 million man Odell a household name. However, it’s not a crazy reach with Lane Kiffin at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Kiffin is all about the pro-style offense that really lets receivers shine. Don’t look no further than the 2025 Ole Miss wide receiver corps. Despite being run-heavy for a season, he had 4 receivers racking over 630+ yards, including Harrison Wallace II touching nearly 950 yards.

Plus, he has developed stars like Steve Smith, Robert Woods, Dwayne Jarrett, Marqise Lee, and Elijah Moore. So yeah, if Corey is put in the right scheme and position, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t reach the same caliber as Odell Beckham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If you look at his statistics, it’s much closer than you think. Barber is considered one of the elite playmakers in the country. He recently earned his 5-star rating (On3) and got ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

During his senior year at Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama, he hauled in 68 receptions for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns. He even led his state title.

Corey Barber Jr. originally set to head to Ole Miss, but thanks to Lane Kiffin. He decided to pledge his loyalty to LSU after Lane committed to the Baton Rouge program back in December. Barber cited his deep trust in Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald is the reason for the switch. Experts expect Barber to have a day 1 impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

but thanks to Lane Kiffin, he decided to pledge his loyalty to LSU after Lane committed to the Baton Rouge program back in December.

Lane Kiffin’s 40 million warning

When Brian Kelly got fired, more than 40 Tigers hit the portal because of how shambles the Tigers were in. When Lane Kiffin got hired, he revamped the program brick by brick, pulling a top-ranked transfer class for 2026. He also added a good number of coaches, most of them from his Ole Miss days. Kiffin made it clear that now everyone from coaches and players has to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you go get a staff and pay them what you do, you expect a lot. (It’s) no different than these players that are sitting here. We pay a player a lot, and we have a lot of expectations for them. They need to produce.” Kiffin warned his locker room on Wednesday .

Kiffin explained that when a school spends a lot of money, it expects results. LSU is paying big money to both coaches and players, so winning a natty in year 1 goal. The word on the street is that the Tigers put up $40 million on players for this season, excluding Lane Kiffin’s $13 million a year.

Kiffin said he chose LSU because the school has a pretty clear plan and the resources to support their plan. While recruiting rankings and NIL values look good on paper, Kiffin knows they don’t guarantee or promise any success. In the end, wins are what matters. That’s how LSU’s big spending and bold moves will be judged, as they should.