Lane Kiffin’s Son Gets Big Career News From $54M HC Who Is Favorite for Michigan Job

Lane Kiffin’s commitment saga might be wholly done, for now, but his son Knox Kiffin’s story is just getting started. The Class of 2028 quarterback has been pulling in a ton of attention lately after landing his 10th collegiate offer today. However, this might be the biggest and most complicated yet, with a major offer from a head coach rumored to be the next Michigan Man.

On December 17, Washington Huskies head coach and the $54 million man, Jedd Fisch, extended an offer to Knox Kiffin. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller took it to X and flexed his second Power Four offer and congratulated every Huskies coach, along with recruiting analysts like Steve Witfong of On3:

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Washington ☔ @CoachJeddFisch @CoachJimmieD @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ @CoachReyes_ @Lane_Kiffin @BlairAngulo.”

Knox Kiffin recently wrapped up his sophomore season at Oxford High School in Mississippi. He led the Chargers deep into the playoffs, finishing with 11 wins and a No. 3 ranking in the state. They came just short of the finals, losing a tight 21–20 game to Tupelo.

Even in the loss, Knox balled out for his team, throwing three touchdowns and battling until a late fumble on the final drive ended the comeback drive.

Regardless, the kid can play. He finished the season with solid numbers: 1,058 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two picks on 98 attempts. Not bad for a young guy thrown into the fire, right?

He deliberately makes big plays every time he gets the pigskin. Although we have no idea where Knox is playing next season, the word is that University Lab might be the destination for the young gun, as it is located right on the LSU campus.

Beyond Washington, he also holds offers from FIU and Georgia State, with SMU being the next largest school to join the list. It’s a hectic time for the 16-year-old quarterback. Along with offers rolling in, he’s been making visits to major programs. He was recently at the Alabama vs. LSU game and also spent time on LSU’s campus.

The most significant wrinkle with Washington is the uncertainty around Jedd Fisch. According to Vegas odds, the Huskies’ head coach is the favorite to land the Michigan job. If that happens, it’s doubtful Fisch will still be in Seattle by the time Knox Kiffin is ready to make his final commitment.

Is Jedd Fisch actually the right guy for the Wolverines?

Jedd Fisch has been the most talked-about coach in Ann Arbor since Sherrone Moore got fired. Michigan fans just love the idea of Fisch coming back to lead the Wolverines. He was an assistant there for a couple of years, from 2015 to 2016, and he has done a great job with the Huskies over the last two years, following his time at Arizona State.

He took over the 1-win Arizona Wildcats program and turned it into a 10-3 team in only three seasons. Then he went to Washington, and within two years, had the Huskies winning nine games. Because of that track record, a lot of folks in Ann Arbor saw him as a clear favorite for the job, maybe even the fan favorite.

There’s no doubt that Jedd Fisch would find quick success in Michigan. But, as it turns out, that buzz seems to have fizzled out. Word around the street is Michigan might look beyond Jedd Fisch.

If Fisch is off the table, the Wolverines may consider other potential hires—Kenny Dillingham from Arizona State and Kalen DeBoer from Alabama. Either way, Jedd Fisch or not, Michigan needs to find a new head as soon as possible, especially with the bowl game and offseason coming up.