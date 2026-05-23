Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Receives First SEC Offer from LSU’s Conference Rivals: “Blessed”

Just like his pops, Knox Kiffin is already starting to make a serious name for himself in Baton Rouge. After enrolling at University Lab High, the class of 2028 quarterback has quickly risen to the No. 1 QB prospect in Louisiana. It also did not take long for an SEC heavyweight to officially throw its hat into the ring for the sophomore phenom.

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On Friday evening, Knox Kiffin hopped onto his X handle and shared his very first SEC offer from the University of Missouri: “After a great throwing session, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Mizzou,” Kiffin tweeted.

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For a 16‑year‑old kid throwing passes in Louisiana, an SEC offer is like a lottery ticket with legs. Knox Kiffin had already collected offers from schools out West and across the country, but none of them were in the SEC. That changed when Missouri reached out. This wasn’t just another school saying hello; it was the first time an SEC program told him that he belongs here.

Knox called this offer “blessed,” and in the world of high school football, that’s more than a religious tagline. It’s a way of saying this moment is bigger than himself. Growing up as Lane Kiffin’s son has its perks, but it also means Knox has to prove he’s not just a name on the sideline. A first SEC offer from LSU’s rival is one of the first times he’s been seen as a player, not a coach’s kid.

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The offer came right after Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his offensive staff, including OC Kirby Moore and QB coach Garrick Riley, watched and evaluated Knox’s throwing session and apparently liked what they saw from the sophomore. Kiffin has already piled up an impressive number of offers from conferences out west and across the country, like Washington, Cal, and SMU. Up until now, many SEC programs had been hesitant to extend an offer because they hadn’t quite seen what he was capable of.

LSU isn’t just another team in the SEC; it’s Lane Kiffin’s home base now, the center of his football universe. So when Missouri, LSU’s rival in the SEC, reaches out to Knox, it’s not just about football. It’s about carving out space between a father coaching at LSU and a son who wants to build his own name. That’s why this offer feels less like a surprise and more like the first real test of whether Knox can play for anyone but his dad.

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However, after his spectacular offseason camp performance at the Elite 11 regional camp in New Orleans, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff decided to take a closer look at the talent. Even though he’s just a sophomore, he has already surpassed his dad when it comes to size. Knox stands around 6’2 and is projected to hit 200 pounds by his senior year. Last season, he completed 67 of 114 passes for 1,236 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions.

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Right now, several recruiting services still list him as a three-star prospect. But by the time his senior year rolls around, many believe a four-star ranking could easily be attached next to his name.

Even though Knox goes to high school right on the campus of LSU, where his dad coaches, he has made it super clear that he does not want to play for his father in college. He has every intention of playing against his dad on Saturdays.

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By getting involved early, Missouri is trying to build a strong connection with Knox before the rest of the SEC fully jumps into the race. Eli Drinkwitz is known for offering quarterbacks very early, sometimes 12 to 16 months before signing day, and finding ways to keep them committed.

He has followed this same approach over the last five recruiting cycles with quarterbacks like Sam Horn, Gabbari Johnson, Aidan Glover, Matt Zollers, and Gavin Sidwar. The idea is simple: build trust early and create a strong relationship with the player and family. It will definitely be fun to see how this recruitment ends up unfolding.

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The Tigers are diversifying their interests

Then again, recruiting is one of the few businesses where you can’t expect certainty. So the Tigers aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket. According to 247Sports Missouri Football Targets and On3 Recruiting Reports, they have a couple of underclassmen on their radar.

Kingston Preyear (Class of 2028)

Preyear stands around 6’2 and plays for Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama. He’s one of the first QBs that Drinkwitz offered from the class of 2028 in order to keep regional giants like Alabama and Auburn from dominating his recruitment.

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Trey Tagliaferri (Class of 2028)

Mizzou loves recruiting the Northeast, a trend solidified by landing five-star Matt Zollers from Pennsylvania. Tagliaferri has phenomenal mechanics for a high schooler.

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The New Jersey native has officially blown up into a highly coveted four-star national recruit after throwing for 2,215 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions for Northeastern powerhouse Bergen Catholic.

Trey Wright (Class of 2028)

Texas is a primary recruiting pipeline for the Tigers. The Frisco Lone Star High product is coming off a legendary breakout season where he threw for 4,042 yards and 43 touchdowns while running for 798 yards and an additional 16 scores, the most by any high school player in the United States.

Notably, former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris personally complimented Wright, telling him his tape is the closest thing to Deshaun Watson he has seen since coaching the NFL star.