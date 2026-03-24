Lane Kiffin’s Son Makes Major Career Move After Changing Stance on LSU

Knox Kiffin has made his stance crystal clear. Despite moving to Baton Rouge and building early buzz around LSU, Lane Kiffin’s son does not want to play for his father. The rising 2028 quarterback wants to make his own name, turning what many expected into a big recruiting statement.

When Knox Kiffin transferred to University Lab right on LSU’s campus, the college football world assumed he was a lock for the Tigers. His recent hard rejection is a sharp pivot from those early expectations, proving that he’s prioritizing his personal development over family ties.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Blessed to be ranked as the #1 2028 QB in Louisiana! Far from finished @adamgorney @GregBiggins @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ @GregSmithRivals @CoachReyes,” wrote Lane’s son, followed by a screenshot of the 2028 Top Football Quarterback Louisiana Recruits list on Rivals’ page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University Lab product is rated as a three-star after playing as the backup quarterback at Oxford High School. He enrolled in the Baton Rouge high school after finishing last season, completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Knox might be thanking himself for deciding to shift his base from Oxford to Louisiana. First of all, he wanted to move closer to his dad, Lane, who left Ole Miss after coaching for five seasons. Along with this, another major factor for his relocation is that the University Lab sits on LSU’s campus and has continued to churn out top talent at a high level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high school’s notable alumni include Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, and NFL Draft picks like linebacker Christian Harris, among others. Back in December, Knox made this decision when he was an unranked recruit. However, he did show his talents back in Oxford to come under the college football program’s radar.

He was the player behind Oxford’s halftime lead against Tupelo. Even though Tupelo rallied in the second half and crushed Oxford 21-20, Knox left his mark, throwing three straight long touchdown passes. Down to their own 7, Lane’s son took over in the fourth- three straight completions, 44 yards, and suddenly the Chargers had momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the same game, he suffered his first sack on second down, losing five yards in the process. But with a new high school and a new year, Lane’s son ensured to revamp his resume. And for a high school quarterback, what better platform than the Elite 11? Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Knox stood out in the nation’s premier quarterback competition.

He drew attention because of his smooth delivery and consistent accuracy. Despite being a freshman, his natural arm talent matched up well against upperclassmen. Lane’s son stood out, flexing his ability to drive the ball into tight windows during 7-on-7 drills. If this is the starting point, we can expect him to be a headline name in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Knox’s recruiting momentum has picked up, the 2028 quarterback prospect dropped his stance on LSU, something that Lane might not like.

No LSU Tigers for Lane Kiffin’s son

Knox received his first offer from SMU last May, and soon, Power Four programs followed. Currently, his bag has offers from Washington, Arkansas State, Sacramento State, among others. But none of them come off as contenders with Arkansas State at the top, holding 15.7% chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were expecting Knox to suit up for the purple and gold army, with his dad, Lane, heading the program and the son shifting bases. However, in case fans are looking for Lane’s LSU offering his son, the Tigers are not on the list. During an interview with Rivals, Knox was asked which one school is not going to land in the recruiting mix. The high school quarterback changed his stance, picking it to be LSU.

“I don’t want to play for him,” Lane’s son kept it straight. “I want to do my own thing.”

After all, Knox knows playing under his dad would unnecessarily make his ground hot with nepotism attacks. We have already seen what Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur had to go through in Colorado. So, instead, he wants to play under a head coach who would help him develop to the next level. When it comes to the development criteria, Lane’s son has picked Oregon and Florida as his dream schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid,” said Knox. “I’m always appreciative of everybody and just working to that point where hopefully I can get every school to offer, which is my goal.”

However, both Oregon and Florida have yet to dish out an offer. But now that Lane Kiffin’s son found himself at No.1 among the top quarterback recruits in Louisiana, expect Dan Lanning and Jon Sumrall to break the silence and dive straight into the mix.