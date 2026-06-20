Lane Kiffin’s Son Works Out for Rival SEC School Once Rumored to Hire His Father

Knox Kiffin, the son of famous college football coach Lane Kiffin, is making a name for himself on the summer football camp circuit. After earning his standout honors at the Elite 11 camp in New Orleans just a few days ago, which helped him get his second SEC offer (Vanderbilt), word is Knox Kiffin headed to SEC rival Florida Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights (FNL) recruiting event, the very team that was on the verge of signing his pops.

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According to Gators insider Blake Alderman, the Class of 2028 quarterback prospect spent his weekend turning heads in Gainesville at the Gators’ football facility along with other top signal-callers from around the nation. Knox has been hell-bent on not playing for his dad at LSU, and he’s doing everything in his power to earn an offer from one of his two dream schools: either the Florida Gators or Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks.

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In a way, what makes this specific trip so wild is the deep, tangled history his family has with the university. Before Lane Kiffin took the head coaching job at LSU back in November 2025, he was heavily rumored to be the next head coach of the Gators. Florida fans thought they were landing the offensive mastermind because of the amount of teasing and hints he dropped.

Lane ultimately signed with the Tigers for top 3 head coach money, and Florida hired Jon Sumrall to a six-year, $44.7 million contract. Irony is, seven months down the line, Lane’s own son is repping at orange and blue on the very same practice fields his dad almost ran. Then again, if you double down on this research, the connection to the school goes back much further than his dad’s recent coaching rumors.

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Knox’s grandfather on his mother’s side, John Reaves, was a legendary All-American quarterback for Florida back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. On top of that, Knox’s mother, Layla, is a proud alumnus of the university. That explains why the Gators are one of his two dream schools.

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Right now, Florida hasn’t officially offered him a scholarship yet, but he has stated that he has loved the Gators since he was a little kid. So, obviously, getting the chance to perform and win a scholarship offer from their coaching staff means the world to him.

Even though he is still young, Knox already has over a dozen scholarship offers from other big-time schools, including SEC programs like Vanderbilt and Missouri, along with eight other Division I offers.

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He is currently ranked as a three-star recruit and is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country for his graduating class, unlike his dad. It’s only a matter of time before he racks up offers from pretty much half of the SEC.

Knox humiliates Lane on national television

During last week’s interview with Louisiana First News, Knox was asked about his dad’s college football playing career.

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The university lab high gunslinger made the best of this opportunity to put his dad’s on the spot.

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He jokingly roasted Lane Kiffin, telling reporters, “Yeah, he wasn’t good. He wasn’t very good at all.” Knox made it clear that he wants to accomplish much more on the field than his father ever did as a player.

Knox kept the jokes coming when he talked about where Lane sat on the depth chart during his playing days. He told reporters, “He was a third-string, so I don’t want to do that. I want to be as good as I can.”

To be fair, Knox is telling the truth. Back in the mid-1990s, Lane Kiffin was a backup quarterback at Fresno State. He spent three seasons mostly on the sidelines and saw very little game action. It didn’t work out as a playing career, but it led him toward coaching, which turned out to be the perfect path for him.

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Still, Knox has no intention of sitting on the bench for a single game when he finally makes it to the college level.

Knox is well on his way to backing up his big talk.

He already put up over 1,000 passing yards as a sophomore and has 2 full years left to dominate high school football. Lane Kiffin is famous for trolling other coaches on the internet, but he might have finally met his match right at his own dinner table. The Kiffin football rivalry is going to be incredibly fun to watch over the next few seasons.