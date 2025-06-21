LaNorris Sellers’ Stock Keeps Rising After Rece Davis’ Bold Comparison to Former Alabama QB

When LaNorris Sellers took the field for his first college start, there were doubts. But the former low-profile recruit surprisingly became a fan favorite at South Carolina last season. Shane Beamer’s squad pulled off a surprising 9-4 finish, and Sellers, despite his ups and downs, proved he belonged. Now, the conversation has flipped. Sellers is being talked about as a potential first-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft, and some early mocks even have him going in the top 5. ESPN’s Miller Moss currently ranks him as the fourth-best QB prospect, while Jordan Reid has him at No. 2. It’s clear his stock is rising, but not without some concerns trailing behind.

On the 247Sports podcast, analyst Gerald V Dixon labeled Sellers as “the riskiest quarterback among Top 10.” He clarified, “It’s not because of his talent, but it’s because of his time in pass being the pocket quarterback.” Last season, Sellers had 11 fumbles (6 lost)—including 7 interceptions—which is a stat line he’ll need to clean up. Still, his ability to make plays on the run and turn broken situations into highlight moments makes him hard to ignore. The jump he made in the second half of 2024, both in poise and decision-making, is what has scouts intrigued. And he’s getting more believers.

All-SEC WR turned ESPN analyst Chris Doering gave Sellers a strong endorsement on The Next Round podcast. When asked where Sellers ranked among SEC QBs, Doering said, “I want to say, I had LaNorris Sellers as my third-best quarterback in the league or maybe fourth best.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having thrown for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, Sellers brings a strong resume. This is the same quarterback who misfired on a third-and-3, passing up a 5-yard out route near midfield against Old Dominion. Yet, the analyst continued to praise Sellers highly. He pointed to Sellers’ grit in games like the 17-14 Clemson victory, where he was key.

AD

Doering added, “But I think you can make an argument that he’s doing the same exact thing at South Carolina that Lagway is doing at Florida. Not only is he putting the team on his back, we saw it in that Clemson game; I mean, an unbelievable effort from him—but I think there are a lot of people that want to be around him too.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: South Carolina at Clemson Nov 30 November 30, 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 warms up before a game against the Clemson Tigers at the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States

While DJ Lagway’s total yards are still catching up to Sellers’, their touchdown numbers are quite similar. Last season, Sellers threw 18 touchdowns and racked up 2,534 yards in his second year, while Lagway, in his first year with Billy Napier’s squad, had 12 touchdowns and 1,915 yards. In the locker room, Sellers is also becoming a quiet leader. And there’s one more factor that gives the South Carolina quarterback an edge.



Doering noted, “You guys saw the reports about him supposedly getting offered, you know, 8 million bucks or whatever it was to go elsewhere. So I love his loyalty factor. I love what he’s been able to do to create some positivity around there. I would put LaNorris in my mind ahead of Arch [Manning] right now just again because of the proven track record we have from him last season.” Well, this is just one part of the Sellers’ hype.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is LaNorris Sellers becoming Jalen Hurts 2.0?

The 2025 season is yet to pull up the curtains. So, for now, the preseason rankings will continue to be a hot topic. That’s when Rece Davis stirred the pot by ranking the five best quarterbacks entering this season. While ranking quarterbacks, Davis mentioned Sellers with a postscript, placing him in the fourth-best slot on his list. Interestingly, the analyst claimed that seeing the South Carolina quarterback, he is reminded of a former Alabama quarterback.

That’s none other than Jalen Hurts. Davis stated, “I was conflicted on him as well because I worry a little bit about their receivers. I know, maybe this is the year that Nyck Harbor and all of that size and speed come to fruition. But there’s so much—and I’m not the first to make this comparison. There’s so much Jalen Hurts in LaNorris Sellers.” Now, what made Davis strike a similarity between the Philadelphia Eagles star and the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback?

LaNorris Sellers is just as fast as Jalen Hurts, even though Shane Beamer’s quarterback is 15-20 pounds heavier than the ex-Alabama player, as well as two inches taller than him. Like Hurts, he’s a passer first with a really good (but not elite) blend of mobility, strength, and creativity after the initial play breaks down. They share similar athletic traits and creativity as passers on the move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To keep spreading his threat in college football, he just needs to keep in mind Beamer’s advice. “Let’s be real. He’s the leader of the offense; he’s the leader of this football team. So whether he likes it or not, he’s got to embrace that role in his own way. Don’t be somebody you’re not.” The rest is good to go.