Leaving Tennessee and Giants WR Jalin Hyatt’s Legacy, Brother Confirms Transfer Portal College

Tennessee clearly wasn’t ready to move on from Jalin Hyatt. When the Volunteers’ wideout legend took his talents to the NFL, they tried to keep the Hyatt name alive by chasing his younger brother, Devin Hyatt. But despite multiple swings, Tennessee came up empty once again. The wide receiver has just been reported to have joined a MAC program.

“BREAKING: Arizona WR Devin Hyatt has committed to Miami OH, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports,” reported the Barstool Redhawks page on Instagram.

Devin’s run at Arizona never really took off. He played in two games last season with one catch for 10 yards. Earlier, he appeared in 12 games in 2024 for seven grabs and 109 yards.

A former three-star out of IMG Academy who didn’t play as a freshman in 2023, Devin hit the portal searching for a reset.

“I’ve grown both on and off the field, and I’ll always appreciate the relationships and lessons from my time here,” he wrote in his farewell note. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I will be entering with three years of eligibility remaining.”

That’s when Tennessee might have started to feel the spark again. Jalin Hyatt, Devin’s older brother, spent three seasons in Knoxville and delivered one of the most electric years in program history as a junior in 2022. Yet, he did not choose his brother’s alma mater.

Vols fans know this pain as Nico Iamaleava suited up for Tennessee in 2023, but the family tie didn’t pay off. The 2025 four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava chose UCLA over his brother’s alma mater. Now, both brothers are reunited in the Bruins squad.

The Biletnikoff Award winner, Jalin, torched defenses for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 catches in 2022.

The Volunteers fans still replay his jaw-dropping night against Alabama, a 52-49 thriller where Hyatt went off for six grabs, 207 yards, and five touchdowns. He was selected by the New York Giants in the third round as the 73rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

When Devin came out of high school in 2021, he was South Carolina’s No. 2 prospect and the 17th-best receiver in the country. He pulled offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, West Virginia, and others

“Proud to announce I have been re-offered by the new coaching staff at the University of Tennessee,” Devin wrote on X back in May 2021.

The Devin miss might hurt, but the Vols have other unfinished business to attend to in the transfer portal.

How the Tennessee Volunteers’ transfer portal pace looks

As per On3’s College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, Tennessee ranks No. 13. They added 11 players and lost 24 players. The Vols just watched a top target slip through their fingers.

Faheem Delane, one of the top names on Tennessee’s defensive back board, was expected to visit Knoxville this weekend alongside teammate Aaron Scott Jr. But Delane changed course and is headed to the SEC.

But Josh Heupel and Co. left a big sigh of relief when it comes to wide receiver Braylon Staley. The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ alum, Brian Staley’s son, re-signed with the Volunteers for the 2026 season.

Heupel and the Volunteers are now finding a solution to get rid of their quarterback crisis. They are already seeing the silver lining with Duke’s Darian Mensah entering the transfer portal.

Even after missing Devin Hyatt, who landed with the MAC program, Tennessee isn’t sweating the wideout room. With Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews set to return, the Vols are loaded at receiver heading into next season.