Liberty QB Offers to Replace Brendan Sorsby at Texas Tech After Leaving Football For Engineering Degree

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in a bit of a bind right now, and it’s not even remotely looking good at all. Word is, because their star quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, just announced an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment center for gambling addiction. It’s honestly a disaster for the Red Raiders because they dumped $5 million on him.

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To make things even messier, the NCAA is breathing down his neck for allegedly making thousands of bets. Since he broke the golden rule of betting on college sports, there’s only a little chance of coming back. A former Liberty QB and engineer tried to make the best of the opportunity.

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With Sorsby gone and their backup, Will Hammond, currently dealing with a trashed ACL, Liberty QB Miles Kobe McEachin Jr, didn’t wait for a phone call. Instead, hopped onto his X handle and tagged head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and every other coach to let them know he’s ready to fly to Lubbock: “I heard @TexasTechFB is looking for a QB. I graduate in 2 weeks & can step right in.

Wassup? @JoeyMcGuireTTU @Coach_Leftwich@lindseyscottjr@coachahuff@jkbtjc_53@_QuintinJordan@TTU_SeanK.” He tweeted.

His tweet has been going viral modestly, and West Texas is loving the idea of it. Then again, it’s a bold ask, considering the amount of snaps he has played. At the same time , it’s not like you’ve got a certified QB in the portal waiting to be picked. Since the team has Big 12 championship aspirations and very few options left this late in the year, they need to at-least bring him down to Lubbock.

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The backstory on Miles has to be actually one of the most unique in college football right now. Back in August 2025, he made the incredibly tough choice to step away from the Liberty University football program so he could focus entirely on finishing his electrical engineering degree. Most players wouldn’t dream of putting their career on hold for a textbook, but Miles knew how much work that degree required.

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He spent the last year studying and stayed away from the football. But he always planned to return to the game once he had his diploma in hand. Now that he’s just two weeks away from graduation, he’s looking to use his final three years of eligibility to lead a top-tier Tech program.

Even though the hype and everything is real, we’re still waiting to see if Coach McGuire will actually pull the trigger on this. Bet the Tech front office is going to bed thinking about QB role. They need to act quickly since the spring football is over, there’s isn’t enough time for someone new to learn the system in June practice and get ready for the practice. It comes down to Sorsby’s return, or if he returns.

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How things are looking for Sorsby?

As of right now, things aren’t looking great for Brendan Sorsby making a quick comeback. Texas Tech has officially stated there’s no timetable for his return because they’re prioritizing his health while he’s in a residential treatment program for his gambling addiction.

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The real “monster under the bed” for Sorsby is the NCAA investigation. While he’s getting help, investigators are digging into those 3,000+ bets he allegedly placed. The absolute worst-case scenario would be, and it’s a very real one, that he could get a lifetime ban from college sports. NCAA rules are super strict when it comes to gambling. If you bet on your own team (like he reportedly did at Indiana), you’re usually done for good. If that happens, he’ll never get to suit up for the Red Raiders, regardless of how his rehab goes.

And if the NCAA does kick him out, his next move would probably be looking at the pros. Before all this drama, Sorsby was actually projected as a first-round NFL draft pick for 2027. He could try to enter a supplemental draft or even look at leagues like the UFL.

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Like they say in Chicago, “When it rains, it pours.” That’s how it’s been going on for Brendon Sorsby. His old school, Cincinnati, is suing him for $1 million over his NIL contract, claiming he broke their deal when he left for Texas Tech. So, between the rehab, the NCAA probe, and the lawsuit, he’s got a mountain of stuff to deal with before he can even think about throwing a football again. It’s a tough road ahead, and fans are just waiting to see which way the cards fall.