Lincoln Riley Announces Key USC Injury Updates After Unexpected Choice to Aid Jayden Maiava

Lincoln Riley will have to wait another week to see the some much-anticipated debuts from his team. Freshmen defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and defensive back Alex Graham are among a small group of players out with injury. The two of them will be out for the Troy’s season opener against Missouri State on Aug. 30. As far as USC Trojans QB1 Jayden Maiava is concerned, he is fully in the spotlight this season and is taking ownership of the offense. But the real surprise is the player chosen to support him in the WR room.

“Alex Graham won’t play,” said the Trojans head coach. But the headliner of this injury update is Stewart, the five-star DE who arrived in LA as one of the most hyped defensive recruits in recent memory. The 6-foot-6 New Orleans native has been seen in a walking boot since USC’s Salute to Troy event last week, a visual that immediately dimmed expectations of his debut. Lincoln Riley confirmed the news, saying, “Jahkeem won’t play. He’s not ready. It’s close. But he won’t play in the first one here.” Stewart was listed second on the depth chart at DT but his ability to slide outside made him a candidate for multiple roles up front. With Missouri State on deck, the Trojans see little need to gamble his health in a tune-up game.

On the brighter side, Lincoln Riley announced that veteran defensive tackle #94 Kobe Pepe will be available. The redshirt senior, who has been limited during fall camp, adds much-needed depth to a line that already projects as one of USC’s most improved units. “Pepe’s good to go,” Riley said. That reliability cannot be overstated. Pepe’s experience inside allows USC’s staff to rotate bodies without losing continuity. The defensive front will still be searching for the disruption Stewart was expected to bring, but Pepe’s availability helps avoid a glaring hole in the trenches.

The secondary is dealing with its own complications. Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson has been limited for weeks, preventing him from fully competing for a starting job in camp. Riley put his status plainly: “Chasen Johnson will be a game-time decision. We will look at him a little bit, he is moving around pretty good, but we’ll look at him a little bit tomorrow.” His availability matters more than casual fans may realize. Against Missouri State, USC will likely rotate three CBs heavily, and Johnson’s absence would force staff adjustments. Meanwhile, Graham, who was originally expected to slot in at nickel for Prophet Brown, won’t be playing either. Brown himself is sidelined after a non-contact lower body injury during fall camp.

via Imago August 26, 2023 USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the San Jose State Spartans and USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230826_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

The ripple effects here are significant. DJ Harvey, already penciled in as an outside starter, could slide into the slot role if Graham and Brown remain out, leaving room for redshirt freshmen Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams to get extended snaps on the perimeter. That’s no small leap of faith, but it signals the staff’s confidence in the younger group. Graham was widely considered one of the most game-ready members of USC’s freshman class, and missing him early places even more responsibility on Harvey, a player who’s been stretched across positions throughout his Trojan career.

While the defense navigates health concerns, the offensive line delivered one of camp’s most heartwarming surprises. The initial depth chart locked in Killian O’Connor as USC’s starting center. Once a walk-on, the redshirt junior has clawed his way into a role that anchors Maiava’s protection in 2025. In a sport where five-star recruits dominate headlines, seeing O’Connor’s name etched as a first-stringer is an underdog story fans can rally around. For Maiava, who is tasked with orchestrating Lincoln Riley’s offense in Year One, having a trusted presence at center is no small luxury. But a center is not the only exciting addition to the offense.

How Tanook Hines crashed Lincoln Riley’s receiver party

In a room already stacked with names like Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, few would’ve guessed a true freshman would muscle his way into the spotlight. But here comes Tanook Hines, a player who wasn’t just a late add-on but someone Lincoln Riley and his staff had circled early. “We had some connections at his high school. We were actually at a couple of different places that we’ve coached. Both coach Simmons and I recruited that high school and some guys out of there and so knew the coaching staff and some people around and so he got on our radar pretty early and developed a great relationship with him and his family,” Riley explained.

That early familiarity turned into trust, and trust turned into belief. “Coach Simmons (Chad) did an outstanding job just building that and we were convinced pretty early on that this guy had a chance to be a really good player,” Riley added. The catch, of course, is that you never really know how a freshman is going to handle the jump. “With a freshman, you never know exactly how it’s going to play out… but he made a lot of competitive plays in camp. He competes. He plays really physical, really tough for a young guy. Just certainly kind of looked like he belonged.”

Hines has even edged out older, more experienced names like Prince Strachan and Zacharyus Williams. Riley’s verdict? “We’ll see how that thing evolves. We’ve got a lot of guys in that room that are going to play and a lot of guys that we have confidence in, but he’s shown enough to us in camp to say that he’s deserved an opportunity and I think he’s going to take it and go play really well.” From long shot to spotlight, Hines is proof that USC’s WR room is a meritocracy