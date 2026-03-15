Lincoln Riley Beats Dan Lanning’s Oregon in Key Metric After Landing 5-Star Recruit

USC ruled the 2026 recruiting scene under Lincoln Riley, topping the chart that cycle. But they seemed to have lost their momentum in the 2027 cycle, dropping out of the Top 10. But one game-changing pledge has brought some much-needed momentum to the Trojan front office.

Riley has secured the commitment of California’s No.1 prospect, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. The elite talent’s presence in USC’s 2027 class bumped the program up by seven spots in the ranking, which now ranks as the 7th best in the cycle. The Trojans have gone ahead of Oregon, who have now been pushed to the 9th spot. Head coach Dan Lanning is also one of the best recruiters in the country, so having bested his program in the race to get Fa’alave-Johnson is a big win for USC. The athlete had Oregon among his favorites.

According to On3, the Mater Dei athlete is the first 5-star commitment for USC in the 2027 cycle, and is the fifth commit in USC’s class. Among the four that preceded Fa’alave-Johnson, three were four-star prospects. Riley only has a few names on the chart, but they are elite enough for him to be in the Top 10. Despite only having five commits, USC seems to be getting back to the pace that put the program at the top in 2026. Last year, USC landed seven gems out of the top 60 nationally.

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Most importantly, the Trojans built a fortress for themselves in California, becoming the top destination for the state’s recruits. 20 of the 35 signees of the 2026 class are local prospects. This has carried over to the 2027 class as well — with Fa’alave Johnson, four of the five commits in USC’s hand are California prospects. The athlete saw no reason to favor teams away from home.

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“It’s something that I was born with — staying loyal to where I’m from,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals. “There’s no reason to change anything. All the stuff is still coming my way, so why change? I could go to LA and put on from where I’m from and put on for the city.

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USC had lost progress with him while recruiting him, which is when Oregon ramped up efforts. But in the last six months, the home team started to grow on the athlete. Fa’alave-Johnson, while announcing his commitment, picked the Oregon cap and chucked it to the floor, and then held up the Trojan sword to finally declare that he’s staying home. He told the San Diego Union Tribune that Lincoln Riley was a “big fan” of him, and that his relationship with the head coach also played a key factor in his decision. Now, the Trojan staff has a solid chance of utilizing the versatile skills of an extremely prolific player.

How Honor Fa’alave-Johnson fits in Lincoln Riley’s program

With a No.1 athlete badge and No.18 overall ranking from the Rivals, Fa’alave Johnson brings so many opportunities to USC. As a junior, he hauled in 1,265 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores. On defense, he added 38 tackles, two interceptions, a tackle for loss, and four pass breakups. There is a good chance he will be used as a defensive back in college football. However, he also has the potential of becoming a two-way star.

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“He’s a heck of a defender,” Fa’alave Johnson’s high school defensive coordinator, John Montali, said. “But he’s as electrifying as any offensive player I’ve ever seen. … He’s a durable guy. He could easily play 100% of snaps on defense and carry the ball five to eight times. He’s a strong kid.”

Fa’alave Johnson is the most versatile player in the 2027 class. He is the kind of talent that USC has been known to develop into a proper star. Luckily for the program, the athlete can’t wait to be a part of the roster. He said that he will be turning up to watch every spring practice, trying to be part of the process from the get-go. Having Fa’alave Johnson’s commitment will have the Trojan front office rest easy for a while.