Lincoln Riley Earns Major Recruiting Update Amid USC Alum’s Tense $12M Warning

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans football recruitment is running at snail’s pace. They just sit with two commits, while others like Oklahoma have locked in 13 recruits. But don’t let that fool you, because Riley has something many others don’t – proof. They have a track record of developing some elite wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Pittman. And that is actually that secret weapon, to get a four-star receiver that three other teams’ programs have an eye on.

According to On3’s updates, Riley and the Trojans are expecting an update from Corona Centennial four-star receiver Quentin Hale. Rivals analysts Greg Biggins and Adam Gorney predict the recruiting result to turn in the Trojans’ favor. Their board has Hale pegged as the nation’s 51st-best recruit, the 7th-top wideout, and the 7th-best from California.

“I definitely want to play early and I think I can do that at USC,” Hale told Rivals. “They play freshman receivers if they’re ready and the offense is always receiver friendly.”

However, Hale signing with them is no surprise, because he is from Corona, California. Plus, he has spent plenty of time on USC’s campus. He has, in fact taken six unofficial visits there, which is more than any of the teams during his recruitment.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with his team during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl featuring the USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies on December 27, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Under wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, the outside receivers were a part of an offense that was ranked No. 3 in 2023. Next in line for Riley is Phoenix’s Sandra Day O’Connor running back, Jeremy Adeyanju. Even though the Washington Huskies are ready to host him for their Junior Day in March, the analysts believe that things will turn in the Trojans’ way.

“The environment at USC was definitely cool,” he said. “It was hot out there, but I’m used to it since I live in Arizona. The atmosphere was cool, coaches were welcoming, as long with the players there as well.”

Well, other than being accustomed to the hot climate, Riley’s program has a USP for developing running backs. They boasted a top-six rushing offense in the Big Ten last season. While there is too much on Riley’s plate, the newly-promoted defensive tackles coach, Skyler Jones, and defensive line coach, Shaun Nua, are now pushing to land defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Going by the predictions, he is likely to punch the USC ticket. More exciting news for the Trojans fans as Riley’s program is predicted to have an edge in the race to land the No. 1 safety in California, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

“Oregon was the very early favorite, but once the Trojans got heavily involved, they shot right to the top and continue to be the team setting the pace in his recruitment,” Gorney said.

In case all these predictions come true, then Riley’s program will accelerate themselves in the 2027 recruiting track. This is much needed for the head coach after a USC alum landed him a warning.

USC alum’s report card for Lincoln Riley after $12 million spending

Word from On3’s Pete Nakos, based on updates from 13 unnamed Power Four executives, Riley might have dropped $10-$12 million to land the nation’s top class. With the figures doing the rounds, ex-Trojans quarterback Sean Salisbury did not mince his words. To him, national class rankings are common in college football. It’s the team chemistry, player buy-in, and retention that matter more.

“I’m serious about not being number one in the portal,” he said. “I think it’s not for me, but that’s just what the metrics in national championships are. The Trojans were the biggest spenders in the transfer portal. However, the program still lost players such as Husan Longstreet, Alex Payne, Joey Olsen, Anthony Beavers Jr., Devan Thompkins, and Walker Lyons.”

Given this reality check, the recruiting momentum might feel like a momentary respite for the Trojans. That’s because Riley and the Trojans can lose their commitments any day. They may leave after their needs are not being catered to with playing time, fit, or other issues.

As per On3’s 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, Lincoln Riley’s USC stands at No.51 after losing 21 recruits and balancing the gap with only eight players. Down the road, it’s all about walking the tightrope between keeping your core players happy and stacking new talent.