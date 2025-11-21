Lincoln Riley Hides Key Detail From USC Practice as History Gives Trojans Big Advantage

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans are chasing a big road win at No. 7 Oregon. They will be stepping into Autzen Stadium, a ground that rarely shows mercy to visitors. Stakes are sky-high, and an analyst tried to get the scoop on something from USC practice. But Riley clamped his lips too tightly.

On the November 20th USCAthletics podcast, the host asked, “We spotted that burnt boat on the practice field before practice yesterday and the day before. Can you fill us in on that?” Not prepared for the question to come up, Riley felt like a fish out of water. “We’ll definitely share it with you. How it transpired and all that, but I’m not sure I want to like discuss it here, on an open mic, but yeah, maybe, offline,” said the head coach.

After a 34-24 loss to Notre Dame, Riley took a page from history. ‘Burn the boats’ has been the rallying cry for USC ever since the heartbreak. But the meaning of the motto? Leave no doubts, no regrets, on the field for the final five games. The idea came from Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who, in 1516, famously scuttled his ships in Mexico to make retreat impossible. That’s the exact mindset Riley wants his Trojans to embrace.

Imago October 11, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Head coach, Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans during their BIG 10 football game against the Michigan Wolverines

“Nothing magical to it, I think just more our mentality as a program right now that you’ve worked hard, you put yourself in a pretty cool position, like, let’s go take advantage of it,” Riley shared in an earlier interview.

When the Trojans took an L from Notre Dame, USC ranked No.23 in run defense. USC’s run defense started October hot, clamping down on Michigan and stuffing the Wolverines for just 109 yards and stifling third- and fourth-down attempts. But the Notre Dame clash was a nightmare- 306 rushing yards allowed, 10 missed tackles, and a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade that sank to a season-low 37.6%. ouch.

Riley and co. had hit their third straight ranked test and came up short, dropping a 34-24 decision to No. 13 Notre Dame. The Trojans hung tough, trailing by just a single point at halftime, but couldn’t contain Jeremiyah Love, who rumbled for a career-high 228 yards and a touchdown. With Nebraska, Iowa, and Oregon looming, the loss landed hard on USC’s College Football Playoff hopes. However, a factor might turn the face-off against the Oregon Ducks in the Trojans’ favor.

Scheduling advantage in Lincoln Riley and USC Trojans’ favor

USC can tip its hat to the scheduling committee for the early kickoff instead of a night showdown at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning’s loss trends are starting to show a pattern, and that’s got Riley and his squad grinning ear to ear. This season’s already a masterclass in the curse that follows Lanning.

Timing might be the Ducks’ biggest ick factor. Four of Lanning’s seven losses, roughly 57%, came in early afternoon slots, including a 2 p.m. The Ducks took a 41-21 hit from Ohio State on Jan 1, 2025 (2 p.m.), then got edged 30-20 by Indiana on Oct 11, 2025 (12:30 p.m.). Oregon’s undefeated after 5 p.m., but this weekend? Riley’s Trojans show up at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Since Riley and Lanning took over in 2022, USC and Oregon have met just once. On November 11, 2023, Bo Nix and the Ducks took down Caleb Williams and the Trojans 36-27 at Autzen Stadium. That one kicked off at 7:30 p.m. PT, and the Trojans clearly weren’t built for Pac-12 after-dark battles. Maybe daytime kicks will flip the script.

Analyst Joel Klatt’s crystal ball, however, isn’t looking good for Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. On his show, the analyst said, “I think Oregon wins this game by 10. This is a game that they have to have. So they’ll play well.” Now it’s all about which squad walks out of Autzen with the victory.