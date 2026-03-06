Lincoln Riley Sets Reasonable Expectations for 2026 Season While ESPN Puts Hot Seat Label on USC HC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is stepping into his fifth season in 2026. Five years, and yet no Natty. That’s already a big pressure for Riley, who is being chased by a 22-year-old national championship drought. However, the head coach is shutting out all the noise and keeping his expectations clear to build a tightly knit program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re teed up to have a really good football team, period,” Riley said in an interview with Trojans Live. “Now we’re gonna have to do a good job of bridging the gap between the players that we return, which is a really strong nucleus. Obviously, there’s gonna be a lot of young slash new players in this program.

ADVERTISEMENT

So we’ve got to do a good job of bringing those people together. But I really feel like we’re very teed up to have a phenomenal year.”

Well, Riley’s expectations are indeed reasonable. The USC Trojans football team has assembled a dream roster for 2026: elite veterans are back in the fold, they cherry-picked impactful portal transfers, and they came up with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting haul. Who are the starters Riley might count on?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trojans handed out return tickets to 17 starters, marking the most in the Big Ten Conference. One of them is linebacker Jadyn Walker. Last season, he saw action in all 13 games, of which he started in five, showing flashes of being a very good linebacker. Then there is the running back duo, King Miller and Waymond Jordan, on whom Riley can count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller turned heads with a stellar season, leading the USC Trojans football in rushing with 972 yards and eight touchdowns. Jordan was also heating up, racking up 576 yards and five touchdowns before an ankle injury cut his season short. While Riley trusted his old weapons, he ensured to pick the best from the portal.

They could only land eight transfers, but out of the batch, Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams could be the biggest addition. Riley lost cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson to the NFL Draft. But what makes Williams the perfect replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT

Over three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones football, Williams tallied 67 tackles and five interceptions. His 2025 campaign, however, was cut short by a knee injury just as he was building momentum. So, both the transfer portal class and returning players are checked. Riley aced it in the 2026 recruiting class, too.

According to On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, USC had put up the No. 1 recruiting class. Their EDGE signee, Luke Wafle’s ranking in the Rivals300 shot up from No. 38 in the country to No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the talent-stacked roster, a turnaround looks reasonable. But a hot seat label is hanging over Riley’s head.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg puts Lincoln Riley in the hot-seat head coach club

The hangover from last year’s head coaching carousel is still fresh in the memories. For this season, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg came up with his prediction on the head coaches who can find themselves catching heat this season.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California Dec 27, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241227_szo_al2_0362

In his “way-too-early college football coaching hot seat tiers,” the analyst has divided the list into multiple sections, such as “the hottest of hot,” “want it to work,” “it’s going to cost us,” and “need progress.” Riley finds himself in the “it’s going to cost us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite four seasons under him, the USC Trojans football team is still without a conference title or a trip to the College Football Playoff, a surprising drought for such a historic program. Riley has urged patience, pointing to major internal upgrades and the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. So, in that way, he is already running on borrowed time. What makes things more complicated is the Trojans’ 2026 schedule.

They will be facing a daunting slate against Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and Penn State, with all but Indiana and Penn State coming to Los Angeles. Yet, according to Rittenberg, even a better USC squad could still miss the College Football Playoff. That will be the deciding factor for Riley’s future.

Lincoln Riley has put all his faith in a 2026 bounce-back. Will his players rise to the occasion and ease the pressure surrounding their head coach?