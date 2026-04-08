Longtime Georgia Commit Opens Recruitment to 2 More Schools; Puts Kirby Smart on Alert

Noah Parker, a three-star running back from Macon County High School in Georgia, has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since November. For nearly five months, things looked settled. He was saying the right things, and nobody expected any drama. But that has changed, and Parker has now reopened his recruitment doors.

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Noah Parker has reportedly locked in two major official visits for this summer. According to Rivals, Parker, ranked under 5o in the nation’s best running backs list, is heading to Georgia Tech on June 5th and then over to Auburn on June 19th. According to Chad Simmons on On3, both of these programs can flip his recruitment.

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The main reason for this shift is that Parker has started to seriously listen to other schools. Georgia’s running back room is already thin heading into the 2027 class, so losing Parker is not just a recruiting blow. It also creates a real gap that the staff would have to scramble to fill. In recent months, both Auburn and Georgia Tech have increased their communication with him and are putting real effort into flipping his commitment.

Georgia Tech and Auburn have a history of flipping top in-state backs away from the Bulldogs, so this is not just a visit from Noah Parker but a kind of situation that has burned the Bulldogs before. Losing a productive in-state back to direct rivals is exactly why Kirby Smart is on high alert. Parker’s shift forces Georgia to play defense. If the staff fails to win back his full trust during his mid-June visit, Kirby Smart risks watching a key piece of his class walk away.

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This is a bit of a plot twist because, not too long ago, it seemed like Parker was ready to stop talking to other teams entirely. After a serious ‘heart-to-heart’ talk with Georgia’s RB coach, Josh Crawford, he almost cancelled these outside visits. But he clearly had a change of heart and decided to keep them on the schedule, which basically says he is still thinking things through.

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However, Georgia has one shot here. Between those two dates, he will still visit Athens on June 12th. Kirby Smart and Josh Crawford have some serious convincing work cut out for them. The Georgian prospect is coming off a massive junior season where he racked up 1,211 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. He was averaging a cool 7.1 yards per carry. So, you can see why teams are fighting for him.

The next few months are going to be a wild ride. Once these June visits happen, we will have a much better idea of whether he is sticking with his original plan or if one of these other schools did enough to change his mind. However, Kirby Smart also has one defensive player on his mind.

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The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to highly coveted four-star DB

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football team are well known for producing strong, versatile defensive backs who can do a bit of everything. Players like Malaki Starks, KJ Bolden, Lewis Cine, and Richard LeCounte III have helped build that reputation. These safeties are not only good in coverage but can also step up and stop the run.

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Now, Coach Smart is looking for the next great safety to join his team, and there’s some positive news on the recruiting front. Jireh Edwards, a highly rated four-star safety from Maryland, has announced his five official visit schools. He plans to visit Auburn, Maryland, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oregon over the coming weeks, which puts Georgia firmly in the mix.

Georgia has a strong chance to impress Edwards. Since KJ Bolden is expected to have a breakout season and become a well-known name in college football. If Edwards chooses Georgia, he could learn from Bolden and eventually take over a leading role in the defense in 2 years or so. Either way, Noah Parker’s June visit will answer everything. He might stay as a Bulldog, or Kirby Smart has to go back to the board at one of the positions he can least afford to lose ground at.