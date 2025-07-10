Longtime Oregon Commit Sends Emotional Message for Dan Lanning on Wednesday

Do you remember the time when Dan Lanning arrived in Eugene in 2021? 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 8 recruiter in the nation. And Lanning knew he had to do something about it. From 2022 to 2024, Lanning added two five-star commits and 51 four-star recruits to Oregon’s ranks. This, in turn, led the Ducks to steadily improve from a No. 13 recruit class to a No. 3 recruit class over three years.

However, when it comes to the 2025 and 2026 classes, Lanning failed to put the Ducks’ recruiting wagon in fifth gear. Oregon’s 2025 class could not make it to the Top 3 and stands at No.4 with 18 recruits locked in. On the other hand, the 2026 class with 14 recruits stands at No.7. When it comes to this class, Lanning had quite a few heartbreaks, too. But looks like a special recruit has washed away all the woes. That’s none other than their recently 5-star tight end, Kendre Harrison.

The 2026 recruiting trail has been a tough one for the Ducks. They have hit a kind of slump since February after they landed 4-star safety Xavier Lherisse. They saw some hope with 5-star EDGE Richard Wesley’s commitment. But he too walked on his commitment. However, June and July have been good. But an old connection made their day. The 4-star tight end Harrison has been committed to Lanning’s Oregon since 30th November, 2024. And he still feels the same good vibes about the Ducks. On July 9, Recruit Access posted about what Henderson feels for Lanning and co. “Man the family and the brotherhood they have there is unbelievable and seeing the recent history of tight security ends with Coach Mehringer and the relationship I’ve built with all the coaches and the players IK I will get developed and pushed to be the best version of myself.”

Yes, the Ducks produced some of the best tight ends who are now donning the pro league gear. For example, the 2025 Los Angeles Rams second-round pick, Terrance Ferguson. Now coming from a multisport 5-star is indeed an honor for Lanning’s Oregon. Hailing from Reidsville, North Carolina, Harrison also plans to play basketball at Oregon, joining coach Dana Altman’s 2026 class as the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 8 power forward in the cycle. He carries an elite size playmaking ability that will also make him a versatile college football player and a potential red zone nightmare for opposing defenses at the next level. The Reidsville High School product has been mesmerized by Lanning’s powers.

“What stood out to me is how each year coach Lanning has been at Oregon the amount of players drafted has increased and I want to be one of those people who name get called at the NFL or NBA Draft.” Oregon broke the program record for the most players selected in a single year, sending 10 former players to the 2025 NFL Draft. Eight players were taken in the 2024 draft, six players in the 2023 draft. While these kind words from Harrison might be something that Lanning needs the most at the moment, he still can’t be at peace. He has some unfinished business.

Kirby Smart is in the lead, but Dan Lanning won’t bow down

Right now, the spotlight is on the uncommitted ones in the 2026 recruiting trail. And when it’s about the 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the programs are already losing their sleep. The No. 9 player in the 2026 class and the No. 1 linebacker in the nation, thought of stirring the pot. He has cut down his list to the final four schools. That’s where Lanning’s Oregon was listed alongside the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Clemson Tigers.

The No.1 linebacker in the nation and the No.9 in the 2026 class has been to Eugene a couple of times on visits and has hosted Lanning’s coaches on in-home visits as well. Even though Kirby Smart’s Georgia comes off as the frontrunner to land their in-state native, Chad Simmons reported that Lanning is in no mood to give up on Atkinson yet. After all, they have got the courage by landing two five-star recruits, offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and safety Jett Washington.

Iheanacho had already tested the tenacity of Dan Lanning and co. as the Ducks had to travel across the country to land their highest-rated offensive recruit. Just at a time when all this recruiting hustle and bustle has been getting too much to handle, Lanning got some motivational juice to sip on. During a discussion about Oregon‘s 2025 outlook, former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer heaped the Ducks’ head coach with huge praise. He described Lanning as “certainly one of the Top 2-3 coaches in the country right now.” With a clear vision of his own rise, Dan Lanning knows one thing: giving up doesn’t make the syllabus.