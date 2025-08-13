LSU Athlete Forced to Gain 20 Pounds as Garrett Nussmeier Protection Increases After Injury Scare

When other head coaches got a mixed bag of praise and warnings this offseason, for LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, it was mostly about warnings. Do you remember when he said, “Judge me after three years into the program”? Looks like the countdown has already stopped, and Kelly is now running on borrowed time. And he is yet to prove himself by winning the National Championship.

That’s the sole reason why Kelly jumped out of the Notre Dame boat. The fact that his predecessors at LSU, from Nick Saban to Les Miles and Ed Orgeron, have won the national championship is what makes things worse for Kelly. If there is one player who can flip his luck, that’s Garrett Nussmeier. That’s why he is extra protective about his quarterback. But someone else is transforming because of this over-protection. That’s none other than tight end Trey’Dez Green.

Well, Green’s life must be a dream for others. After all, he is now on a fast food diet and eating like an offensive lineman. On August 12, LSU insider Wilson Alexander tweeted, “LSU TE Trey’Dez Green says he had to gain 20 pounds since the start of camp. He’s been eating five meals a day. Lot of fried chicken, red beans and rice.” Green continues navigating a critical offseason in Kelly’s camp with a focus on adding weight and becoming more of a “complete” player for the Tigers. Standing tall at 6-foot-7 and weighing 245 pounds, Kelly sees Green as a lethal red zone threat in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And the young chap is already pumped to be the guy for LSU. As in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said, “That’s one of my biggest aspects in football is the red zone. I call the red zone the ‘Green Zone’ because I feel like that’s my zone. I have to execute every play 100% correctly when I get down there in that red zone. I love it when people think they’re gonna stop me. That just makes me go harder.” The former five-star prospect got his first breakthrough in Kelly’s squad when Mason Taylor opted out. That’s when Green made his entry and ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with this, he also helped in Nussmeier’s play. After the bowl game, Kelly gave Green his due credit: “Trey’Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he’s had all year with Mason Taylor.” However, he needed some work in his blocking game. For that, Green has worked on adding his weight as bigger and stouter tight ends are often appointed as extra blockers. Kelly’s need for Green has now got doubled. Thanks to Nussmeier’s injury scare.

Practice tensions flare as Brian Kelly pulls Garrett Nussmeier aside

On August 8, the Tigers’ quarterback left the field after suffering a minor injury. No matter how minor it was, LSU fans were already scared. But Kelly did not keep them in the dark about Nussmeier’s health update for long. During the press conference, the head coach revealed that the quarterback did not suffer a severe knee injury or even a new one. It’s just that he has chronic tendinitis in his knee and “probably just planted the wrong way” during the practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But even after that, Nussmeier, on returning, showed some signs of instability. So much so, that Kelly could not wait for the practice to wrap and had a talk with his quarterback on the gridiron itself. “During 7 on 7 red zone work during @LSUfootball practice,” sports director Jacques Doucet came up with an update on X. “Garrett Nussmeier threw a high fade towards the corner that was intercepted by Mansoor Delane. Nussmeier wasn’t happy at all about what happened, had [a] long discussion with Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan after [the] play.” So, it’s obvious that Kelly will have to spread a safety net around Nussmeier.

While they count on Trey’Dez Green, there is another one who is turning heads with his transformation. That’s Brian Kelly’s cornerback steal deal, DJ Pickett. The No.1 cornerback has now put in his blood, sweat, and tears to be the bigger force. And LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker can’t stop talking about his physical transformation. “He has done a really good job tackling this fall. He’s put on, I don’t know, 20 pounds or something since he’s been here, so the weight room’s gonna build confidence from that standpoint. But I’ve been really impressed, more impressed with his physicality so far than the coverage skills,” shared the coach. The skyscraper of a defensive back is listed at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, and is the tallest cornerback in college football. So, in the muscle game, Kelly’s squad is flexing at an A+ grade.