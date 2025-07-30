LSU Faces Double Threat From SEC to Flip 5-Star Recruit

Ever since the LSU Tigers kicked off their unofficial fundraising spree, Brian Kelly’s been cooking—crushing the transfer portal and stacking blue-chips like it’s nothing. LSU’s 2026 class? One of the most efficient in the nation—Top 10 with just 16 commits, led by ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect, Lamar Brown. They’ve locked down in-state talent like pros. But hold up—it’s not all smooth sailing in Baton Rouge.

LSU’s now staring down a double-barreled threat from two SEC heavyweights trying to flip a 5-star cornerstone. And on July 29, the energy shifted. That morning, two plugged-in insiders lit a match on live air, and by lunchtime, LSU fans were glued to their timelines like they were tracking crypto. The flip smoke’s real—and the recruit in question?

We’re talking about Tristen Keys—the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class and a five-star athlete from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This kid is more than just a stat sheet warrior; he’s a highlight factory. LSU bagged him back in March 2025, and it felt like a win that would lock down their recruiting momentum. But don’t let that commitment timestamp fool you—this thing has always been fluid. Tennessee had been lurking from the jump, and now, they’re coming with heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On July 29, Josh Newberg and Steve Wiltfong didn’t pull punches on the On3’s Wiltfong Whiparound segment. When Newberg asked, “All right, Steve, who else is Tennessee continuing to work on as summer winds down?” Wiltfong didn’t hesitate. “Well, Josh, that list obviously starts with the number one-ranked receiver in the Rivals industry rankings, Tristen Keys out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He’s committed to LSU, but Tennessee has been one of his favorites for the entire cycle. There are times where it looked like they led. There’s been times where it looks like maybe they lead even since he’s been committed to LSU. Tennessee’s given him a lot to think about.”

And Tennessee is low-key flying him out, dressing him in full Vols gear, and letting him vibe with their future QB1, Faizon Brandon. It’s not subtle. Keys visited Knoxville twice on unofficials and once officially. That alone is rare for a committed player. And just last month, during a low-key recruiting weekend, Keys straight-up owned the Tennessee energy. He danced in orange like he was born in Neyland, smiled like he was already WR1, and when asked about the Vols? “They’ve always been high for me,” he said. “I love Tennessee.” Even Chad Simmons believes that Josh Heupel’s squad is hitting overtime to flip Tristen Keys.

And when you pair that with the fit? Fire. Tennessee’s offense is basically a wide receiver’s wildest fantasy camp. Let’s not forget what Tristen Keys brings to the table. The Hattiesburg standout didn’t just flash—he torched defenses for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 grabs, leading his squad to a 13–1 record. Keys is a menace at wide-out.

And Josh Heupel’s offense? Fast tempo, bombs away, and tons of targets. Brandon Faizon throws lasers, and Tristen Keys is built to catch them in stride and leave cornerbacks chasing ghosts. That combo could be box-office. But LSU fans are clinging to hope for good reason. Tristen still wears the purple and gold label, and the Tigers have done everything right—until now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas A&M: Legit contender in the high-stakes push to flip Tristen Keys

While all eyes have been on Tennessee, Texas A&M has been playing the long game with Tristen Keys. Quiet, but real. Steve Wiltfong name-dropped them too, saying, “So is Texas A&M. He’s continuing through his process. Has a lot of love for LSU—the way they develop receivers, that coaching staff—but Tennessee and Texas A&M continue to come strong in this recruitment.”

Mike Elko’s staff isn’t just hanging around for vibes. They’ve already hosted Keys on an unofficial in October 2024 and locked in an official in March 2025. The Aggies rolled out the red carpet both times. The visit reports? Nothing but love. Keys was low-key blown away by the atmosphere and how the Aggies plan to use their WRs in space.

A&M’s pitch is tight. Their 2026 class is sitting pretty at No. 5 in the nation, per On3, with 26 commits and counting. Elko has pieced together a monster group that mixes firepower with balance. Their offense might not be as frantic as Tennessee’s, but it’s creative, fluid, and getting more vertical by the year. And let’s not lie—College Station’s NIL muscle is nothing to sneeze at.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Make no mistake: Brian Kelly isn’t sleeping. Since LSU’s unofficial fund-raising run this spring, the Tigers have been flexing NIL strength all over the place—especially in the portal and in keeping in-state talent home. This class, even with low numbers, is deadly efficient. But if they lose Keys? That’s a narrative-shifter. Brian Kelly already has a rep for letting 5-stars slip—he lost Bryce Underwood to Michigan, and he can’t afford a repeat. Whether Tristen Keys follows suit is still up in the air.