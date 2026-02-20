LSU Gets Record-Breaking Update as Lane Kiffin Effect Benefits Tigers in Unexpected Ways

The LSU Tigers football program limped last season, falling from 9-4 in 2024 to 7-6 in 2025. Even then, Lane Kiffin took the risk of holding the head coaching throne. In the process, he faced attacks from the Ole Miss fans, who even chased him at the airport. Turns out, the risk was worth it. Kiffin’s arrival helped get LSU’s success train rolling.

“Over 62,000 potential incoming freshmen have applied this cycle, university officials say, compared to 29,000 in 2020,” reported TigerBait.com analyst Preston Guy.

As applications continue to pour in, the Tigers’ appeal has clearly crossed state lines. Non-Louisiana residents now account for 82% of applicants, a sharp rise from 49% in 2017, which helps the program expand its national footprint. The numbers dropping in 2026 show how the curve has risen over the past few years. It was between 50,000 and 60,000 in 2025 and between 40,000 and 50,000 in 2024. This demonstrates a significant rise.

Since Spring 2022, enrollment has surged by more than 33%, and the Spring 2026 semester marked record numbers across multiple categories, including transfers, online, and part-time students.

“That is a trend across all institution types, whether it’s a regional, public, or a flagship, even private institutions, seeing more students choose to come to the Southeast than ever before,” LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Emmett Brown said. “This region, in general, is growing. We happen to both be the type of institution that’s grown the most, but also in a region that’s in demand.”

With the number of U.S. high school graduates trending downward, many universities are feeling the squeeze. However, LSU does not need to worry about the dip in student numbers. But what helps the university to stand strong amidst these shifts?

Basically, they are equipped with three factors:

The SEC brand

University’s flagship-level resources

A vibrant campus experience that attracts top talent from both in-state and out-of-state

With rising student enrollment, LSU has become a national brand. The new system president, Wade Rousse, and Chancellor Jim Dalton pushed the expansion forward. They came up with structural shake-ups, merging Pennington, the AgCenter, and LSU’s health sciences centers into the flagship.

Early action applications are climbing at Georgia, too. The Bulldogs saw a 12.8% jump in early action applications for Fall 2026. Over 34,000 students enrolled, with out-of-state interest rising nearly twice as fast as in-state submissions.

While Georgia did not undergo a head coaching change, how did Lane Kiffin’s hire spark a spike in LSU admissions?

LSU camp has lofty expectations for Lane Kiffin

Kiffin inked a $91 million contract, and most students were already pleased. They saw his arrival as the dawn of a new era at LSU and a major rebranding push.

“You get a big name like that. Coach O [Ed Orgeron], [Nick] Saban, Kiffin… You see those names on billboards around campus and around the city, and people are going to be intrigued to see what Baton Rouge is all about,” said LSU student Kyle Stack.

One of the main reasons for their confidence is that the new shake-up in the head coaching role is expected to drive economic growth in Baton Rouge. According to LSU Professor Dek Terrell, LSU athletics is already a $500 million powerhouse for the local economy. But the number could see an additional $100 million hike with Kiffin’s arrival.

Besides the economic angle, the LSU camp is hungry for a national championship. The last time they lifted the Natty trophy was in 2019. With Kiffin now running a new program, he has already caught the national championship buzz.

“I think Lane is a fantastic football coach,” said analyst Brad Logan. “With the roster that’s been put into place, and upwards of $40+ million, I think within a couple of years, I would buy that Lane Kiffin wins a national championship more than I would sell it.”

Lane Kiffin’s already put big money on the table. With LSU’s student enrollments on the rise, will his gamble pay off, or will the students regret it?