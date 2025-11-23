LSU Makes History for Wrong Reasons After Brian Kelly’s Son Makes Clear Demands on Live TV

The LSU Tigers managed to break a 50-year record, just not the kind they’d brag about. In a tense, grind-it-out battle, the Bayou Bengals scraped past Western Kentucky 13-10 in Death Valley. But is this win worthy of celebration?

“This may be the worst LSU offense in nearly 50 years — if not longer. Since Division I split in 1978, LSU has not gone an entire season without scoring more than 25 points against an FBS team, per @RabalaisAdv research. That’s in danger of happening.” Wilson Alexander shared on X.

Michael Van Buren and crew scraped together fewer than 335 yards at a measly 4.2 per snap against a team they should’ve handled with ease. Western Kentucky made them sweat, forcing seven punts, stuffing a fourth-down try, and snagging a first-half pick. Additionally, the Hilltoppers scooped up a late Berry fumble and scored with under two minutes left.

This has been the story even when Kelly led the offense and for the entire 2025 season. Even after his departure, the Tigers’ offense is still unable to score 25 points against an FBS opponent. What hurts most is the fact that their opponent presented chances to shine through.

With Garrett Nussmeier still shelved, Van Buren got the nod again, going 25-of-42 for 202 yards and a score. But the run game did him no favors; LSU churned out less than 3.4 yards a tote on 37 tries. The offense never found its rhythm, the play-calling couldn’t settle down, and Van Buren’s second start turned into another uphill grind.

After dropping a game to an Ole Miss squad missing its starting QB and watching Kelly’s boys muster only 256 total yards, any lingering optimism evaporated fast.

The “new-look” offensive line fans hoped would seamlessly replace last year’s elite unit got shoved around. The offense under Kelly finished in the 30th percentile in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. The run game wasn’t any prettier, sputtering to just 2.8 yards per carry.

“We just haven’t been able to play consistent football. And it starts with, for the most part, we haven’t been consistent on offense,” Kelly himself admitted. Even though he has hung up his coaching boots, things did not get any better. Amidst this chaos, the only good thing that happened during the Western Kentucky face-off was the reunion of the Weeks’ brothers. Meanwhile, look who turned up the heat in Baton Rouge with his demand.

Brian Kelly’s son made sure Death Valley still remembers his father’s name

While LSU fans might have breathed easier after Kelly’s exit, the drama lingers. Saturday’s Western Kentucky game brought another moment of intrigue as Kenzel Kelly, son of former head coach and current LSU Tiger, ran onto the field during senior day, grinning ear to ear in his No. 50 jersey.

Racking up high-fives along the fan line, Kenzel gave a sly tug on his undershirt. Kelly’s son lifted his jersey and let the letters “BK” peek out. Until this act, it did not catch the side eyes. However, what followed called for the broadcaster’s attention. “Go Tigers! Long live BK,” Kelly’s son said into the camera on the sidelines. “Free my boy. Free my boy, BK. You know who.” Immediately, the commentator hit up with, “Do you ever call your dad boy?”

The fans are not going to open the door for Brian Kelly in the near future. Going by the buzz, the LSU Tigers are already gathering riches to pay $15 million to swap Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. LSU students aren’t shy about making their voices heard. Weeks after roaring “Fire Kelly,” the Tiger faithful turned up the volume Saturday, chanting “We want Kiffin” against Western Kentucky. Let’s see how soon LSU grants the fans’ wishes.