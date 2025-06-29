LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Still Mourning Teammate’s Loss as Emotional Tribute Surfaces

Garrett Nussmeier passed his loyalty test, making a U-turn after nearly leaving Baton Rouge. He chose LSU, even if it meant a long-distance relationship with his sweetheart, Ella Springfield. Maybe the quarterback has developed a deep connection with his teammates, who have now become his extended family. For instance, he once went viral for playing a prank on his LSU teammates. Nussmeier, barely holding back laughter, told a teammate over the phone, “Goodnight, and I love you,” to which the teammate hilariously responded, “Hold up, what? Did you just say you love me? I mean, I love you, too. Nuss, I love you too, bruh.” But behind all the fun moments, Nussmeier still carries a void in his heart.

The LSU quarterback is still grieving the loss of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Pierre Lacy. The 24-year-old played alongside Nussmeier to help lead the Tigers to a 9-4 season. Lacy passed away on April 12th under tragic and controversial circumstances. Earlier, when Lacy’s mother posted heartfelt tributes to her son, saying, “The pain is unbearable,” the Tigers QB responded with a simple heart emoji in the comments. Now, months later, he is still processing the loss.

On June 28, Garrett Nussmeier shared a story on Instagram. It showed a poster of Lacy with a note that read, “Forever in Our Hearts,” followed by Lacy’s photo and the dates “12/27/00 – 4/12/25 We Love You.” Nussmeier added his own tribute, writing, “Not a day goes by that you don’t cross my mind 🕊️.”

Lacy wore the No. 2 jersey, which now holds extra meaning for the LSU quarterback. Pouring out his emotions, Nussmeier wrote, “I love you 2 This is for you! 🔥♾️.”

Lacy was found dead on April 13 in Houston. Reports say he died by su—-e. According to Harris County authorities, a female family member called police the previous night, saying Lacy had fired a gun into the ground during an argument. When police arrived, they found him inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That’s how his life tragically ended at just 24 years old.

Even though Lacy’s career had been clouded by controversy, he was working toward a comeback. He had been accused of causing a crash that ki–ed a 78-year-old man on December 17 and then fleeing the scene without calling authorities. Just two days later, on December 19, he declared for the NFL Draft.

Despite that, Lacy left behind some solid numbers at LSU. He was a key part of a wide receiver trio that included stars Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. In many ways, he contributed to quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign. Lacy finished his college career with 154 receptions, 2,558 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

Now, with Nussmeier playing what could be his final season in college, his mission feels bigger. He’s not just chasing NFL dreams—he’s carrying the legacy of a lost friend.

Garrett Nussmeier’s mission is now deeper than just football

The hype around quarterbacks is nothing new, especially in the SEC. Everyone’s talking about Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning—but Nussmeier is making his own case. In fact, according to Lance Taylor’s ‘2025 Quarterback Rankings for the SEC,’ Nussmeier was ranked No. 3—behind LaNorris Sellers and John Mateer, and just ahead of Manning.

After all, Nussmeier was a top talent coming out of high school. In his first season as a starter, he made his mark in LSU’s record books. He’s already No. 5 in touchdown passes (40), No. 7 in pass attempts (744), and No. 7 in completions (466).

Even Arch Manning sees him as someone to admire. “It’s cool having a guy like Nuss to look up to. He kind of had the same situation as me, just sitting for a few years, then going to play, and he played well. I’ve watched a lot of his film. He’s a good player, so it’s fun to look up to him.”

But Nussmeier’s 2024 season wasn’t perfect. He had tough outings, like the one against Texas A&M, where he threw three interceptions and completed just 50% of his passes. It didn’t get much better against Alabama either—27 completions on 42 attempts for 239 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

Heading into 2025, however, Garrett Nussmeier looks sharper. Tigers offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has noticed the change. “He’s been able to really watch and dive into every bit of his film from the last year. And now, take that into spring with a really good plan on exactly what to improve,” said Sloan. “I think you just see a calmness and an understanding every day of exactly what he needs to do. That’s the piece that experience brings you.”

And Nussmeier isn’t doing it alone. He’ll have playmakers like 5-foot-8, 188-pound speedster Aaron Anderson and Jelani Watkins to back him up on the field. With weapons like that and a clearer head, he’s better prepared for the road ahead. Now, every throw, every drive, every touchdown—he’s doing it not just for himself, but for the brother who’s watching from above.