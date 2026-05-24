LSU QB Leaves Program After Lane Kiffin Adds Tigers Staffer’s Son Through Transfer Portal

LSU’s quarterback room has changed a lot under new head coach Lane Kiffin, and now redshirt freshman quarterback Emile Picarella III has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. His decision came less than a day after LSU added another transfer quarterback, Kaden Martin, from Middle Tennessee State.

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Martin is now the fourth transfer quarterback Kiffin has brought in during one offseason. With so many new quarterbacks joining the team, the competition became very crowded, and Picarella decided he needed to look for playing time somewhere else.

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“I’ve decided to move on from LSU. I’ll always appreciate my teammates, the old and new staff, and the opportunity I had there. I wish the program nothing but success,” Matt Moscona tweeted on his X.

Kaden Martin’s arrival also creates an interesting family connection at LSU. He is the son of Tee Martin, the former Tennessee quarterback who led the Volunteers to a national championship in 1998. Tee Martin was recently hired by Kiffin as an offensive analyst.

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Kaden Martin has had an unusual sports journey. Coming out of high school, he was considered a talented athlete and first chose to play college baseball at Miami and East Tennessee State. Later, he returned to football and became a scout-team quarterback at Middle Tennessee State.

Kiffin’s decision to add several transfer quarterbacks’ mainly connected to concerns about starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. The former Arizona State transfer spent the spring recovering from a serious injury to his lower leg and foot. Doctors had to place stabilizing pins in his right foot during recovery. Kiffin recently said the pins were removed in April and that Leavitt should be fully cleared by the summer. Still, LSU wanted experienced backup options in case of another setback, so the team also added quarterbacks Husan Longstreet from USC and Landen Clark from Elon.

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This situation shows how modern college football has become heavily focused on the transfer portal. Coaches are often choosing older transfer players instead of developing younger players already on the roster, especially when it comes to depth, because the chances of them seeing the field are very little to none. That left Picarella, a local Baton Rouge player, without a clear path to playing time.

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Picarella starred at University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, where he threw for 2,312 yards and 34 touchdowns. Even though he received scholarship offers from schools like Ole Miss, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals, he chose to join LSU as a preferred walk-on because it was his dream school.

After redshirting during the 2025 season, Picarella saw the new coaching staff rebuild the quarterback room mostly with transfer players instead of younger quarterbacks already at LSU.

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Even with the disappointment, Picarella handled the situation professionally. He thanked his teammates and wished LSU success before entering the transfer portal. With a strong high school film and four years of eligibility remaining, the Louisiana native’s expected to receive interest from several mid-major college programs this summer.

A question a lot of folks might have in their minds is, since the portal has already closed, can he leave just like that?

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How the walk-on loophole helps Picarella’s case

Picarella turned down major Power 4 scholarship offers to join LSU as a preferred walk-on, he does not cost the school an athletic scholarship spot. Under NCAA rules, walk-ons who do not receive athletic financial aid are allowed to leave their teams and enter the portal at virtually any time. Since he’s not locked into an athletic scholarship contract, LSU’s compliance office was able to process his paperwork and enter his name into the system immediately.

This means coaches from other schools are completely free to call him, text him, and recruit him right now. He does not have to wait around until the next official portal window opens up later this year. The only real rule that could cause a hiccup for him right now is the academic calendar.

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To play football this upcoming season, he has to choose a new school, get accepted by their admissions department, and officially enroll in classes before their summer or fall registration deadlines pass. As long as he beats those university deadlines, he is totally clear to join a new team. On top of that, he will not face any annoying eligibility penalties or forced sit-out years.

Because of the NCAA’s current transfer rules, he will be granted immediate eligibility to play right away this fall. He can jump right into summer workouts with his new squad and still have all four years of his college football career ready to roll.