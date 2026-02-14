LSU Set to Lose Key Defensive Coach Lane Kiffin Retained From Brian Kelly’s Staff

When Lane Kiffin decided to step into Baton Rouge, he brought nearly the entire Ole Miss offensive staff to LSU. However, his carefully constructed coaching staff at LSU is already facing a raid from the NFL, with a key defensive holdover now on the radar of a league giant.

“Source tells @On3 that Commanders are working to hire LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen,” reported On3’s Pete Nakos.

Jake Olsen’s journey with LSU goes a long way. He earned a job at LSU as an analyst back in 2021. After trying his luck in coaching at Missouri, he returned to Brian Kelly’s staff in January 2024. When Kiffin took over as head coach, he decided to keep Olsen on the team. When Kiffin took over, he kept Olsen on staff, recognizing his crucial role in developing the defense.

In a period of such dramatic roster flux, losing a respected and tenured position coach like Olsen hurts. He was a key recruiter with strong Louisiana ties, creating another significant challenge for Kiffin. Maintaining defensive continuity and talent acquisition will be a tough puzzle to crack.

In 2024, in Kelly’s era, Olsen’s secondary rotated five starters. But the impact was real. True freshman Dashawn Spears stepped up in wins over South Carolina, UCLA, and South Alabama. Olsen’s impact was immediately felt, as he cultivated a dynamic secondary where veterans and newcomers alike thrived. While Jardin Gilbert anchored the unit with 55 tackles, it was Major Burns who provided the explosive plays, racking up 4.5 tackles for loss and three field-flipping turnovers.

Kiffin knew LSU needed Olsen. It highlights the Tigers’ coach’s skill at identifying who’s ready and putting them in positions to succeed. For instance, a freshman isn’t supposed to handle key matchups right away. But under Olsen, he did.

LSU’s defense made impressive strides in 2025, allowing just 319.7 yards per game. With Blake Baker’s guidance and Olsen’s influence, the Tigers tightened their defense even more. They held opponents to an average of 18.3 points per game, putting them among the top in the conference. Thanks to Olsen’s strong Louisiana ties, he has also been a valuable recruiting ambassador for LSU over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are now revamping their coaching staff. Olsen will be the second college coach to jump to the Commanders this offseason. They added former USC Trojans defensive coordinator Eric Henderson as defensive line coach and handed the quarterbacks’ coaching duties to Danny Etling.

Washington has another big reason to poach the LSU coach: his intimate knowledge of the program’s top NFL prospects. With safety AJ Haulcy and cornerback Mansoor Delane, two of Olsen’s protégés, having committed to the 2026 NFL Draft, hiring Olsen could give the Commanders a crucial inside track on evaluating two potential draft targets.

With a linebacker’s build and a safety’s instincts, Haulcy brings rare versatility to the back end. The LSU safety processes fast and drives downhill with confidence. Delane, on the other hand, is a smooth mover in reverse and wastes no time driving downhill. This trait allows him to play fast and influence the run game. As Kiffin fights the poaching threat, LSU has already announced its spring football schedule.

While the Commanders’ interest in Olsen creates uncertainty for the secondary, the rest of the new-look LSU squad is preparing to take the field for the first time under Kiffin.

LSU Tigers’ spring schedule set, but questions remain

LSU officially opens spring football on March 24 and will grind through five weeks. The Tigers will practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, before wrapping up spring ball on Friday, April 24. However, the schedule does not list a traditional spring game, leaving its status unclear.

The college football world is eager to see to find out how Kiffin’s debut year in Baton Rouge will be. After all, the LSU squad looks nothing like it did a year ago. 40 transfers have arrived, while 33 players moved on via graduation or the portal. At the same time, the Tigers have signed 16 freshmen.

Kiffin confirmed in early February that Sam Leavitt won’t be fully available for spring practice. The Arizona State transfer quarterback is still recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery. Beyond the spring practice, LSU faces another major storyline heading into the regular season. A Mississippi judge granted Kiffin’s former quarterback, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, an injunction. So, he is returning for the 2026 season.

LSU faces the Chambliss-led Rebels on September 19 in Week 3, a top-25 clash with major SEC and national stakes. While September remains far off, the Tigers have to begin their search for Jake Olsen’s replacement.