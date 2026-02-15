LSU Target “Shocked” by Ryan Day’s Offer After Lane Kiffin Loses Key Recruiter

Ever since Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hired Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator back in January, the Buckeyes definitely started pushing harder for elite running backs from the class of 2026 and 2027. They just offered the scholarship to Lane Kiffin’s 3-star multi-dimensional RB after Kiffin lost his best recruiter. The word is Buckeyes has already won his heart just by offering him the scholarship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 14th, The Bucknut hopped onto X and delivered discouraging news for Lane Kiffin’s program regarding the recruiting of the Louisiana native Trey Martin:

ADVERTISEMENT

“AGTG After great talk with @Locklyn33 I’m blessed to receive a offer from @OhioStateFB.”

According t 247Sports, Trey was pretty much shocked when the Buckeyes hit his phone. Martin is a superstar prospect from the class of 2027 out of Franklin Parish High School in Louisiana. Everybody loves to have a multi-dimensional baller on their team. He’s mostly known as a running back, but he’s basically a human highlight reel who can catch passes like a pro and even play lockdown defense as a safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, he put up monster numbers with 1,310 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Although he’s currently ranked as the 34th-best running back in the class of 2027, it is only a matter of time before he rises up the rankings. Ohio State’s RB coach Carlos Locklyn is so high on him that they’ve even compared his playstyle to former NFL legend Percy Harvin. For a kid from Louisiana, getting that kind of love from the Buckeyes is one-big flex.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This offer couldn’t have come at a more chaotic time for LSU. The Tigers are currently in the middle of a massive identity shift after Lane Kiffin made the jump from Ole Miss to take the throne in Baton Rouge. While Kiffin brings plenty of offensive fireworks and “portal king” energy, his arrival coincided with a major shakeup in the coaching staff that many fans didn’t see coming.

The biggest sting for LSU was losing Frank Wilson. The man’s basically considered the “Godfather” of Louisiana recruiting. In a shocking twist, Wilson headed over to Ole Miss to join Pete Golding’s staff. Losing Wilson is like losing the keys to the state; he’s the guy who usually ensures the best local players like Martin never even think about leaving home.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Wilson gone, Kiffin is leaning heavily on Kevin Smith, the former Ole Miss running backs coach who followed him to LSU. Smith is now the lead man trying to convince Martin that Baton Rouge is still the place to be. Fortunately, Smith has been recruiting Martin since his Oxford days, so the relationship is there, but the competition is getting fierce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early chances of recruiting Trey Martin

Martin is a hot commodity with over 20 big-time offers from schools like Alabama, LSU, and Florida State. The good news for Buckeye fans is that Martin was reportedly “blown away” by the Ohio State offer and is already planning a trip to Columbus to check out the campus and meet the staff in person.

However, the line is long for him. Alabama is actually sitting in the driver’s seat. Martin recently went on the record calling the Crimson Tide the “No. 1 in my recruitment,” which has folks in Baton Rouge a little nervous. Alabama has a big-visit lined up for him this June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t sleep on Ole Miss either. Now that Frank Wilson is on their staff, the Rebels have a “cheat code” for recruiting in Louisiana. Wilson knows everyone in the state, and he’s trying to flip the script and convince Martin that Oxford is the new destination for elite Bayou talent. End of the day, it’s a three-way toss-up between Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU. This battle is going to go down to the wire.