LSU vs Ole Miss Ticket Prices Hit All Time High For Lane Kiffin Derby

The LSU vs. Ole Miss game on September 19 has officially become the most expensive regular-season ticket anyone has ever seen in this rivalry. Fans are calling it the “Lane Kiffin Derby” or “Kiff Dawg’s homecoming” because it’s Kiffin’s first time back in Oxford since he ditched the Rebels on the eve of their first-ever playoff run back in December for a $91 million payday at LSU. Their breakup has made this a must-watch game of the year.

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The ticket prices on sites like SeatGeek have hit levels that are honestly kind of hard to believe. If you log in to SeatGeek’s official website right now, only to get into the stadium, you’re looking at a starting price of around $420. But most of the seats are way higher than that.

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You could find them between $505 to $695 West Suites section. If you’re dreaming of a spot on the lower-level sidelines, those tickets are currently listed between $1,296 and $1,442 per seat (prices probably would vary next time you click some website). To give you an idea of how wild that is, a normal game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium usually starts around $30. So if you are a finance or Econ major, do the numbers, prices have exploded by more than 1,300%.

LSU’s fanbase is equally fired up to hit the road. The athletic department reported a record-breaking 44,000 people on the 2026 season ticket waitlist, crushing their previous mark of 17,000. Armed with the nation’s top transfer class, Tigers fans are ready to empty their wallets.

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The atmosphere at the stadium is expected to be incredibly intense, and probably a little “rowdy” to say the least. When Kiffin left, Rebel fans were so mad they were actually booing him as he got on the plane to Louisiana. In his first conference, he even said some extremist fans were trying to run him off the roads on his way to the airport.

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Now, he has to lead his new LSU team into a stadium where he’s officially the ‘bad guy’ to face his former defensive coach, Pete Golding, who is now the head man at Ole Miss. Since both teams are expected to be at the top of the SEC, the winner of this game will probably have some say in playoff contention.

If you’re actually planning on going to this one, you definitely need to start saving your pennies since yesterday. The ticket prices sometimes dip again, leading up to game week, apparently. Experts say you should keep refreshing sites like StubHub or Vivid Seats. But with some of the tickets already pushing past the $1,400 mark, this is officially a “bucket list” game that’s going to cost a small fortune to attend. So, better buy them while you can.

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Peter Burns from the SEC Network called it ‘the most anticipated matchup of the 2026 season,’ including the playoffs. Burns joked that the “National Guard” might be needed for Kiffin’s return to “the scene of the crime” during the Talk of Champions podcast.

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He even went as far as saying the game could be even “bigger than No. 1 versus No. 2 Alabama because of Lane Kiffin’s betrayal arc and other storyline involved. The Rebels are waiting for Lane to set foot on Hemingway with a score to settle in their minds.

Word is, Kiffin purposefully “leaked” NIL contract details of Ole Miss players to cause internal disruption before he left. The Rebels are 2-2 against LSU in their last four meetings, but the stakes have never been higher. For fans wanting to witness Kiffin walk into the hostility of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, they will have to pay a record-breaking premium to secure a seat.