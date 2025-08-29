Major College Football Game Halted by Lightning; Fans Evacuated

They say nature comes with a premonition. The macrosm-microsm, folks! If that’s the case, two college football programs must already be on high alert. August 28 marks the date when the UCF Knights hit the field to face off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Gamecocks went 9-5 overall with a 7-1 record in CUSA play, losing only to Western Kentucky 19-17 in the regular season finale. But then Jackson State came back to beat WKU 52-12 in the CUSA title game. However, the Gamecocks have undergone a major shift. They now have a new head coach, Charles Kelly, and they have to start the season against a Power Four program in UCF. But the weather chose not to be cooperative at all.

On August 28, UCF Marc Daniels posted a picture taking snap of a weather update displayed on the big screen. It read, “Inclement weather in the area! Lightning has been detected within 8 miles of the stadium. Please exit the seating bowl at this time.” The UCF Knights were just a couple of hours away from kickoff; however, the weather did not align with their plans to play tonight.

And where did the two programs stand when nature threw its fury?